Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Share Their Parenting Journey, Give Fans Glimpses of Their Baby Boy

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, who were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year, shared a glimpse of their little prince recently. This Mother’s Day, the couple recorded a video where they opened up about their parenting journey and Singh revealed that he is trying to be an “all-rounder" in the parenting department as well. The video contained adorable visuals of their little munchkin as well as endearing family photos.

The video was captioned, “Overwhelmed to share my journey as a father on this Mother’s Day. I believe the best thing we can do for mommies is to be an equal partner in parenting. Be it diapering or feeding, I was always learning but @hazelkeechofficial was just perfect. ."

Fans were overjoyed and showered the couple with love and support in the comments section. West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also reacted by commenting a heart and a folded hands emoji.

Hazel also celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing the same video and wrote down the cutest caption, “It’s truly a blessing to be a mother, watching our son change each day after growing him inside me for 9 months is awe-inspiring.There is no perfect partner but there are perfect partnerships that make parenting wonderful. This Mother’s Day let’s promise to make this partnership more amazing and be there for each other for all the little baby moments."

She proceeded to praise her husband for being her pillar of strength. Keech also shared a montage of photos celebrating all the mothers in her life and shared gorgeous photos of her baby son.

