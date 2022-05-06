Zaheer Iqbal Has This to Say About Dating Rumours with Sonakshi Sinha; Reveals Salman Khan’s Advice

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are rumoured to be in a relation for quite some time now.Zaheer made his debut in Bollywood with Notebook, on the other hand, Sonakshi started her career in the industry in 2010 with Salman Khan’s Dabngg. While Sonakshi and Zaheer have quashed the rumours of their relationship on various occasions, in his latest interview, the actor reacted to the rumours and revealed how he doesn’t care about the rumours now.

In an interview with Indiatoday.in, the 30-year-old star opened up about his relationship rumours with Sonakshi Sinha. He said, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

“But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. [Salman] bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge [people will write], don’t pay too much attention to it. So, I really don’t pay attention to that," Zaheer further added.

Speaking about his work front, Zaheer Iqbal made his Bollywood debut with Notebook opposite Pranutan Bahl. However, the movie failed to impress the audience. But, there are high expectations from his second film, Double XL. In the movie, he will be seen with Sonakshi and Huma Qureshi. Besides this movie, it has been reported that Zaheer has come on-board for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. She will soon be seen in the horror-comedy, Kakuda. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.The actress recently returned from the Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde and others.She also has Double XL lined up.

