Zanjeer To Deewar and Don, NTR Acted in Telugu Remakes of These Amitabh Bachchan Films

N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) is known as the first mass hero of the Telugu film industry. He had a charming smile and an imposing screen presence which attracted audiences to the theatres. There was even a time when households in Andhra Pradesh would have his posters, instead of deities, at home.

NTR is recognized as the trendsetter of the Telugu film industry. NTR experimented by doing de-glamorized roles and aged characters. His die-hard fans and audiences appreciated the sincerity he brought to the screen. NTR also paved the path for commercial films.

NTR’s stardom was similar to that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the two had great respect for each other. While receiving the prestigious NT Rama Rao award in 2013, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he and NTR shared a great relationship and that he considered him a great son of Indian soil.

Advertisement

NTR remade several films of Amitabh Bachchan in Telugu. NTR starred in the remake of the hit film Zanjeer in 1974 which was titled Nippulanti Manishi.

It is worth noting that after the age of 50, most actors stop playing the lead roles. Even Amitabh Bachchan got confined to character roles by that age. But NTR was impressive in the remake of Zanjeer even at the age of 51.

It’s never easy to pull off a good remake of a hit movie. In 2013, Ram Charan also starred in the remake of the movie Zanjeer. But the film bombed at the box office and was panned by both audience and critics.

NTR starred in several remakes of films that starred Amitabh Bachchan originally. NTR starred in Magaadu in 1976, which was the remake of Deewar. Maavari Manchitanam starring NTR was the remake of Do Anjaane. NTR’s Yugandhar was the remake of Amitabh’s blockbuster movie Don.

Advertisement

There were several roles, apart from the above-mentioned ones, that endeared NTR to the masses. NTR was also loved by the masses as a romantic hero. His chemistry with his co-actors including Sridevi, Jayapradha and other heroines of that time was remarkable. NTR not only made a mark in Tollywood but he also had a stellar career in Politics.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.