Zareen Khan's Birthday: Best Songs of the Actress That Will Make You Groove

Zareen Khan has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her adorable looks and groovy dance moves. The actress, who turns 35 today, is loved by many. Her work over the years has garnered unmatched praise and appreciation from the audience. While her songs have topped playlists and ricocheted in clubs for years, here are our top favourite Zareen Khan songs over the years:

Eid Ho Jayegi

The actress was recently seen is a music video with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz. Their new song ‘Eid Ho Jayegi’ was released last month ahead of Eid festival. The song has been sung by Javed Ali and Raghav Sacharm while the lyrics of the song are given by Kunwar Juneja.

Character Dheela

Character Dheela Hai was a chart-topping blockbuster. This classic always makes you groove to the catchy tunes and funky hook steps. It’s an absolutely unmissable number featuring superstar Salman Khan, along with Zareen. The flashy clothing, groovy music, and the vibe of the music made it an all-time favourite and a track that still makes parties and clubs go wild. This song is the perfect Bollywood masala number and a song that we can never have enough of.

Surili Akhiyon Wale

This Rahat Fateh Ali Khan number has been a musical dream come true. This song is woven out of sheer musical talent, dreams, and pure magic. The lyrics, the music, and the simplicity tug at your heartstrings, and this heartfelt number always makes you smile. Even after a decade of this song’s release, it still creates the same kind of vibe for the audience as it did the first time.

Gal Theek Ni Lagdi

Gal Theek Ni Lagdi from Daakka by Gippy Garewal and Sunidhi Chauhan is the perfect masala song. It makes you feel lively and vivacious and sets the mood for a fun evening. This 2019 track is everything and will have you tapping your foot to the music from the first time you hear it.

Anarkali Disco Chali

This was an ‘it’ song and it will never stop being. From Malaika Arora’s moves to the fun-loving, sensual energy the song resonates with, it makes it an all-time favourite. The catchy, foot-tapping number is addictive and can literally make you hoot and go crazy about the song. The sizzling moves along with the flashy track just stand out.

Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se

This Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan crooner is soft, simple and every lover’s dream song. This chart topper is still a favourite with a whopping 136+ million views on Youtube.

This song became a hit among the masses as soon as it was released and is still enjoyed by many.

