Zareen Khan's Mom In ICU, Cancels Eid Celebrations This Year: 'I Cannot Think Properly Without Her'

Actress Zareen Khan has cancelled Eid celebrations at home for her mother is hospitalised. The actress, in a recent interview, revealed that her mother is in the ICU. While the celebrations are not taking place on the day of Eid this year, Zareen says that festivities will take place once she is discharged and back home.

Speaking with Dainik Bhaskar, Zareen said, “I will not celebrate Eid. My mom is in the ICU. How can I celebrate when she is in the ICU? I cannot think of festivities in our house when she is not around. Actually, I am missing her a lot. She is my world and my life revolves around her. I cannot think properly without her. I am just waiting for her to return home. It will be Eid for me when she comes back. I eat kebabs and mutton or chicken khurma on Eid. My mom prepares yummy sheer qurma but I will not eat it this Eid."

While Zareen’s Eid plans have been delayed, the actress joined Umar Riaz to star in a song titled Eid Ho Jayegi. Sung by Javed Ali and Raghav Sachar, the Eid special song has been directed by Adil Shaikh. As part of the song’s promotions, Zareen and Umar made their way to Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. The actors hosted a task for the contestants in which the inmates were asked to make their co-contestants laugh.

Advertisement

As part of the task, Shivam Sharma went shirtless to make Saisha Shinde laugh, Prince Narula had Zareen giggling. Munawar Faruqui had to make Payal Rohatgi laugh but failed.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Zareen has starred in movies such as Aksar 2, 1921, and Hate Story 3. The actress was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. The film was ..released last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.