Zayed Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Asked ‘Tujhe Acting Aati Hai Na?’ On Their First Meeting for Main Hoon Na

Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, was one of the most loved films when it released. While Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen’s chemistry is still talked about, one cannot forget Zayed Khan and Amrita Arora’s performances as well. Now, Zayed Khan, who has been away from the industry for quite some time, has opened up about how he bagged the role in the film. He also recalled his first interaction with Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Zayed revealed, “I was wanting Farah to do a song for my film ‘Chura liya hai tumne’. I was reaching out to her for that and she didn’t know me very well. I was always introducing myself as Mr Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen’s brother because nobody knew me at that time. So, she said come over and I went to her office. She asked me what’re you doing? I informed her that I’m just doing a film right now. She said we’re considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shah Rukh Khan, a very lovely gentleman."

Advertisement

But, what SRK had to ask Zayed was not exactly what he had expected! Zayed added, “He sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in the film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na? (You know how to act, right?)’ I was a little sort of disturbed by that question."

Advertisement

So how did the actor respond? He revealed, “In my head, I wanted to say that I am born in a family of actors. So, naturally, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’ and all of that. Now, rest is history. I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said ‘send me your measurements, you’re in my film’."

Advertisement

Zayed Khan has announced his own production house on social media. He introduced the banner and wrote on Instagram, “So here it is my baby or should I say our baby “Hungry Wolves Entertainment" which will venture into making edgy, cool content for one and all . I remember my mother once telling me that ‘Zayed when you pass on to the other side from this world you will leave a name, and in that name their will be a story , your story . So make sure that you excel so much in this life in every-way possible that you leave a legacy which speaks volumes of the life you lead.’ These words always resonate with me even now and I have always strived to be the best version of myself. So when it came to naming my Production company it was easy."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.