Zayn Malik Debuts New Look Months After Gigi Hadid Break Up; Fans Call Him 'Expensive Kabir Singh'

Trust Zayn Malik to cause a meltdown among fans with just a selfie. The former One Direction singer on Saturday took to Instagram and shared his first post for the year. Coincidentally, it also marked the Pillow Talk singer’s first post since his 29th birthday.

The picture revealed Zayn’s new bearded look. The singer, who split from Gigi Hadid in October last year, gave an up-close and personal look of his new look. In the picture, a side profile shot, Zayn was seen wearing round-framed sunglasses while his beard was on full display. His hair was messy while he was seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Advertisement

The caption-less picture got love from many, including Sonam Kapoor. The Bollywood star had ‘liked’ the picture. Meanwhile, many Directioners (the name of One Direction’s fandom) also thanked Zayn for sharing the picture and showered the singer with compliments. However, desi fans of the singer couldn’t stop themselves from comparing Zayn with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

A fan dubbed him as an ‘expensive Kabir Singh’ while another added, “Break up ke baad Zayn bhai toh Kabir Singh bante jaa raha hai (After breaking up with Gigi, Zayn is becoming more and more like Kabir Singh)." A fan was also reminded of Allu Arjun’s latest hit Pushpa.

Zayn and Gigi were dating for almost two years when they broke up in October 2021. The split made the headlines shortly after there were claims that Zayn had an altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda. Zayn had allegedly struck Yolanda but the singer denied the allegations while speaking with TMZ.

Advertisement

After dating on and off for years, Gigi and Zayn reunited at the end of 2019. They made their relationship official in January 2020 and soon after, it was revealed that Gigi was pregnant. The couple welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.