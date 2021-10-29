Zayn Malik Hit Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda Hadid Leading to Their Split?

News has surfaced about celebrity couple Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid going their separate ways after spending six years in a relationship together. Zayn and Gigi also share a daughter, named Khai, together, which they welcomed last year during the Covid period in September.

Reportedly, the couple faced discord after Zayn struck Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Later, Zayn denied any such incident. Gigi’s mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Zayn for striking her, according to unnamed sources. Zayn “adamantly" denied Yolanda’s “false allegations" that he struck her.

Zayn also took to social media amid allegations and wrote a long note addressing the controversy. In the post shared on Twitter, Zayn claims something did transpire after Yolanda entered his and Gigi’s home while Gigi, 26, was away, but he did not reveal what.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ.

While Gigi hasn’t said much on the alleged confrontation, her rep told ET that the model is asking for “privacy" as the family sorts through the complex matter.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," her rep shared.

Gigi and Zayn sparked romance rumors after they were seen leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in Nov 2015. The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in Dec same year. In the years to come, their relationship would go under ups and downs often. In February 2020, Gigi confirmed she and Zayn were back together when she wrote a Valentine’s Day tribute to him. Then, in September of last year, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai, whom they’ve fiercely protected from the prying public.

