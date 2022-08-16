Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s Night Changes Seven Years After Leaving The Boy Band; Watch Video

International music sensation Zayn Malik sent the internet into frenzy with his soulful rendition of Night Changes, off One Direction’s fourth studio album. The 29-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle to share a rare video of himself singing the boy band’s No. 1 song on Spotify, and his fans can’t keep calm.

The monochromatic clip showcases the ex-boyfriend of supermodel Gigi Hadid soulfully singing while rocking a bandana and overalls. As Zayn showed off his rich vocals, the father-one displayed his almost-sleeve tattoo, including a yin-yang sign inked to his left wrist, checkered flag and a lotus flower.

Soon after the clip was shared on the photo-sharing platform, fans took to the comment section to gush over his voice and the fact he was singing a One Direction track after all these years.

One fan wrote, “zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen."

Another fan chimed in writing “Omg my ears are blessed."

Meanwhile, a different user wrote, “NIGHT CHANGES!??YOUR VOICE!??? YOU!????"

The video comes seven years after the singer parted ways with his one of the best-selling boy bands of all time due to ‘some private time out of the spotlight’ in 2015. At the time of his departure from the group, the then-22-year-old broke the news to fans in a message on social media.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined.But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologise to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart," he wrote.

After parting ways with the group, Zayn gave a brutally honest take on One Direction’s music.

In his first book, an autobiography titled Zayn, released back in 2016, he reflected on his decision to leave One Direction.

“I had been in a bad place for a while and I didn’t see myself getting out of it unless I made a change.’My relationship with my [ex] fiancee Perrie [Edwards] was breaking down. To make matters worse, there were so many crazy stories flying around in the newspapers about us," he wrote.

In November last year, Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid called it quits after six years of dating. Gigi and Zayn split shortly after it was reported that Zayn had an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Zayn addressed the reports of the altercation via a statement on social media. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," an excerpt of the statement read.

