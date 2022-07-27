Zayn Marie Khan On Being Aamir Khan's Niece: 'I Appreciate the Privilege But Don't Want to Abuse It' | Exclusive

Zayn Marie Khan is best known for the 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons. Recently, she made her debut in the audio space with a podcast named Droh. Currently streaming on Spotify, it is a thriller-fiction podcast to which television actor Karan Tacker has also lent his voice. However, not many people know that Zayn Marie Khan is Aamir Khan’s niece. In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Zayn mentioned that it is a conscious decision not to market herself with the Laal Singh Chadha actor’s name and explained that it is primarily because she wants her work to be the focal point for everyone.

“That is a very conscious decision because I feel like at the end of the day, that might be something to talk about for a little while but at the end of the day, it is going to be what I have to offer and what I can do (as an actor). I don’t want anybody to focus on anything else. To be honest, Aamir Khan gets enough publicity without me bringing him into my own publicity (laughs). So I feel like it should be about my capability, my successes, and my failures. I feel like it should be a level playing field with me or anybody else who may not have a famous uncle or father or family. I truly believe that," she said.

Advertisement

On being asked if she does not like the tag of a star kid to be associated with her, Zayn nodded in positive and added that she does not want to unnecessarily use her family status in order to get something. “No, I had to come to terms that this is my background. So, I have to respect my background, love it, and appreciate it and all the privilege that I get with my background but to not abuse it or use it in a way that would be unfair," the 27-year-old actress shared.

Zayn also revealed that she often meets people who ask her to talk about being Aamir Khan’s niece because they think that will help her in building her career. “If there is nothing in me then what’s the point of being an actor. I will definitely fail. So, let’s try by myself then," she told us.

When asked if being Aamir Khan’s niece also adds pressure on her, the young artist agreed and said, “I think it adds a lot of pressure. I think I am very aware of the fact that I am carrying this name on my shoulders and I am very aware of the fact that people I am related to are not just famous, they take their job very seriously. They would actually be more disappointed if I did not give my hundred percent, if I did not try my best or if I was not sincere in my work rather than if I was a failure as an actor. I think that would not affect them as much as if I was not putting in my absolute, hardest into any job that I have, whether it is a small tiny role or a big role or anything."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here