Zee Marathi’s Special Show to Celebrate Ashok Saraf’s 50-Year Journey in Acting

Ashok Sara, the popular actor who frequently made us laugh, has earned immense respect and love for his acting in both Marathi and Bollywood movies. Be it the character from Karan Arjun or the head constable in Singham, the veteran actor has given his best performances.

Recently the actor completed 50 years of his acting career. A special show has been planned by Zee Marathi to salute the glorious career of Ashok Sharaf, who is popularly known as Ashok Mama in the film fraternity. The actor turned 75 on June 4. On the same day his wife Nivedita Saraf organised a special event to celebrate his golden jubilee of career. She also announced a book based on his life and it was unveiled at the event.

Recently, Zee Marathi shared a post on Instagram giving a glimpse into the special show on Ashok Mama’s journey. The show titled Bahurupi Ashok Saraf will be aired at 7pm on July 3. The caption of the video said, “Let’s see if Ashok Saraf’s characters can be recognised by our actors." The video shows a challenge to recognise the role and the name of the film and his industry mates recognises his characters. The video clips were from his days of acting in cinemas.

Many popular characters of Ashok Saraf including Captain Bajirao Rangade from Crorepati, Dhananjay Mane from Banavabanavi, conductor Lalu from Navara Mazha Navsacha, Falgun from Gammat Jammat, Dada Dandge from Ek Daw Dhobipachhad, Bandu from Butacha Bhau will feature in the show.

Even at the age of 75, his zeal, faith and commitment to his work would make the well-wishers feel jealous. All of Ashok Mama’s admirers are excited to witness this programme about his career since he serves as an inspiration for many people today and in future generations.

