Zee Network to Acquire Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy 66's Satellite Rights?

The Zee Network is holding talks with the makers of Vijay-starrer Thalapathy 66 to acquire its satellite rights, reports say. The Indian media conglomerate has quoted a record price to the makers for the rights. However, the makers have yet to make anything official.

According to sources, 90% of the deal is done, and the contract could be signed in the next few days.

Directed by Thozha and Maharshi fame Vamshi Paidipally, Vijay will be making his official Telugu entry with this film. The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama bankrolled by Dil Raju. With a strong cast and crew, Vijay will be playing the role of a man who suffers from Erotomania, a rare mental condition wherein the sufferer believes that someone loves him or her which is not the case. The music of the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

Thalapathy 66 is touted to be packed with comedy, romance, and emotional drama. Vijay might be seen as a vintage character. However, no official update has been shared by the makers except the film launch. Fans are eager to know who will play the female lead and other characters in the film. Vijay is likely to begin shooting for Thalapathy 66 in the summer of 2022.

Talking about Vijay’s work, the actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming thriller, Beast, with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay’s pair in the film. Music scored by Anirudh, the film also features Yogi Babu and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles.

