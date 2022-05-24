Zee Tamil Launches Two back-to-back Shows as Part of 'Super Sangam' Formula

Zee Tamil has launched two new shows for its audience, the channel recently announced on its social media handle. The show will be part of what the channel calls the “Super Sangam" segment. They are titled Rajini and Anbe Sivam and they will be airing back-to-back from 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM.

The two shows come after the completion of Yaaradi Nee Mohini serial, which had a huge fan base. The Zee Tamil post, which carried a video, also said, “Now it’s a celebration. It’s a festival from tonight 9.30 - 10.30, Rajini and Anbe Sivam will be joining Super Sangam."

Zee Tamil channel, which is popular in the Tamil TV market, will now use the Sangam formula to keep the audience hooked on their TV screen. The channel has topped the list of popularity with its super hit serial Anbe Sivam, which airs in Tamil.

While Rajini will be aired Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM, Anbe Sivam will follow it at 10 PM.

The promo videos of these shows have been shared by Zee Tamil.

