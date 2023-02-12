Zeenat Aman Makes Instagram Debut At 71, Her First Post Gets Love From Neetu Kapoor

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for work in critically-acclaimed films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Pukar, Jagir, Teesri Aankh and several others. The 71-years old actress who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat has made her debut on Instagram. And that too with an elegant picture.

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman shared her very first picture on the photo-sharing platform in which she can be seen seated in a chair with poise and sporting a simple but stunning striped outfit. She wore a pendant around her neck and smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, her bio read ‘Actor. Mother. Maverick’. Taking to the caption, she wrote, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram."

In another post shared on Sunday, Zeenat Aman seems to be in a pensive mood in a close-up portrait. Wearing her specs and bright red coloured lipstick, the talented actress looked graceful. She penned the caption, “In the 70s, the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different. This series of pictures was shot by young photographer Tanya in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram."

Neetu Kapoor took to the comments section to welcome her. She wrote in the comments, " Welcome ❤️😍."

Her fans were excited to see her on Instagram as they took to the comment section to express their happiness. One of them wrote, “Welcome to the Instagram Ma’am! We are so happy to see you here.". Another one commented, “Gorgeous picture. You changed the face of the Hindi film leading lady. You are game changer Zeenat Ji. Thank You sharing this lovely picture!" Someone else said, “Gorgeous and simple at the same time, as always!" A fan also stated, “Eternal beauty queen of the 80s!!"

Meanwhile, in the Instagram stories, Zeenat Aman extended gratitude to Amaal Malik and Tara Sutaria for welcoming her with such warmth and also shared that she is looking forward to the social media platform to verify her.

