Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who recently made her debut on Instagram, has been treating fans with back-to-back pictures from her personal photo gallery. On Thursday, the actress shared a major throwback picture which was from the year 1977. In the monochrome picture, Zeenat Aman is seen striking a candid pose as she dons an embroidered blouse that consists of a plunging neckline along with matching bottoms. Along with this photo, the diva penned a note revealing the backstory of this picture as it caused quite a stir back in the time.

“This picture was taken by photographer J P Singhal during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram around 1977. We shot the series at R K Studios, and my costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya," Zeenat wrote. She continued by saying that anyone familiar with Bollywood history will be aware of the controversy and commotion surrounding her character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat further said that she was “always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity" as she didn’t find anything “obscene about the human body". She went on to say that she was the director’s actor and that her appearance was part of her job. “Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members," she added. Take a look at her post below:

Two days ago, the actress shared another throwback picture where she was seen posing with Vardhini, her mother. Along with the picture, she wrote, “If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman. My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut over the weekend with a picture of her sitting on a chair and striking a simple pose. She also penned a caption that read, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram".

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. The actress was known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

