Ever since Zeenat Aman joined Instagram, she has been dropping several posts talking about the time when she used to work. Recently too, the veteran actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of ‘Qurbaani’. In the clip, she was seen rehearsing for her popular song, ‘Laila O Laila’.

In the caption of her post, Zeenat revealed how the clip was shot nearly 50 years ago. She talked about how the industry has changed ever since for actresses. Zeenat mentioned how roles which are being offered to women these days are not just ‘ornamental’ now.

“It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore," she wrote.

Zeenat Aman also talked about the gender pay gap and went on to say that it has not changed in the showbiz industry to date. “What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the “highest paid female actor", but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable," she added.

The veteran actress also shared that it is disappointing to see that women in the film industry do not have wage parity even today. “The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity. Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men - actors, directors, producers - to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this," she further wrote.

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. The actress was known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris, and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

