Zeenat Aman To Make A Big Screen Comeback? Veteran Actress Breaks Silence On Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who recently made her debut on Instagram, has been treating fans with back-to-back pictures from her personal photo gallery. Following that track, the veteran actress greeted her fans with yet another poignant picture of herself. Along with that, she also penned a long note clarifying whether her debut on Instagram is akin to making a comeback on the silver screen.

On Sunday, Zeenat Aman shared the picture on her timeline where she can be seen sitting on a couch with a lovely wall painting in the backdrop. She wore a white shirt with blue jeans and paired them with specs along with bright red lipstick.

“There’s been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging. The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian, I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands," she wrote.

She further added, “I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character. I’m of course quite aware that such roles for older women are few and far apart. Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analysed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better. So, in short, I nurture optimism not expectations. In the meanwhile, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learnt what a “thirst trap" is! 🌺 This photograph of me lounging at home was taken by @tanyyaa.a_ ."

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut over the weekend with a picture of her sitting on a chair and striking a simple pose. She also penned a caption that read, “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram".

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. The actress was known for her films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris, and many more. Apart from being lauded for her acting prowess, Zeenat Aman’s style was equally daring, and she is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Bollywood fashion history.

