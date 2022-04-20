Zeeshan Khan Issues Apology After His Eviction from Lock Upp; Says ‘My Actions Were Wrong’

A day after Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from Kangana Ranaut’s popular reality web show Lock Upp, the ex-contestant issued an apology for his actions. For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from Lock Upp after he got into a physical fight with Azma Fallah. The actor hit her in the eye with a broom. While Kangana called the act unacceptable, Zeeshan was ousted from the show by jailor Karan Kundrra.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a statement on his actions in the house, and also thanked his fans for the support he received from them during Lock Upp. He initiated the note by writing, “I just wanna start with a big THANK YOU. My heart is full of gratitude today after seeing so much support. It gives me immense joy to see all the videos and messages that you guys have been sending me into my dms and telling me how I stood up for the right. And this itself means a lot to me. End of the day winning hearts is more important than winning the show and the fact that i won the hearts of millions of ya’ll is a huge victory for me itself."

Advertisement

Stating that he apologised for his actions inside the lock up and he is still maintaining his stance, the actor added, I agree things went out of hand and I apologise for the same and meant it even when I apologized inside. If abuse on a woman is wrong, I stood for 2 most imp women in my life who were being verbally and mentally abused for 2 weeks and weren’t there to defend themselves."

He concluded the note by writing, “A pen is always mightier than the sword and hence my actions were wrong but even the person in this case, her actions over the period of 2 weeks were wrong too…We live in a equal word. That’s all that I would like to say !"

Advertisement

Soon after the message was shared on social media, the actor’s fans flooded the comments section in his support. While one wrote, “We are with you zee❤️," another said, “Lots of love Zee 💖 May god bless you both with lots of love and surprises ❤️."

Advertisement

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Zeeshan has been asked to exit a reality show. The actor was asked to leave Bigg Boss OTT after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal during an argument.

For the unversed, Zeeshan and Azma’s fight began when Azma passed a statement about Zeeshan’s girlfriend Reyhna. This made Zeeshan angry and he started screaming at Azma. The fight escalated when Zeeshan destroyed Azma’s bed and make-up materials. Reacting to his outburst, Azma threw Zeeshan’s protein powder. This only angered him further.

Advertisement

Payal Rohatgi tried to stop him from hitting her and many other co-contestants came forward in support of Azma. An angry Zeeshan not only went ahead and pushed Azma but he also hit her in the face with a broom. He pulled the towel off her and pressed it back on her face. He left her in tears after he threw her belongings, including her medicines and undergarments, on the terrace.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.