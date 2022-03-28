Zeeshan Khan, Vineet Kakkar to Enter Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp as Wild Card Entries

Reality Lock Upp has been entertaining people for almost a month now, and we have already seen multiple wild card entries — Ali Merchant, Chetan Hansraj, Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah. In the last episode, Saisha Shinde was shown the way out by host Kangana Ranaut, along with Chetan Hansraj. However, the inmate balance of the house remains unchanged as two more wild card entries are going to take their place. One of them has also been an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. TV actors Vineet Kakkar and Zeeshan Khan are now part of Kangana Ranaut’s show.

Recently, the promo of the upcoming episode of the show was released, and Zeeshan and Vinit were seen stepping into the show with a bang. However, it remains to be seen whether the two new inmates can create a buzz together in the show and whether their entry attracts the audience.

Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah, the wild card entries of last week, have started creating noise in the show. Just a few hours after their entry, there was a large dispute inside the jail over water. With these new entrants, people are wondering how it will affect the show.

Zeeshan Khan has been previously a part of Bigg Boss OTT. However, he was ousted for getting physically aggressive with housemate Pratik Sehajpal. He is most known for being part of the famous show Kumkum Bhagya. Vineet Kakkar has also appeared in many TV shows and web series.

This week’s elimination was much discussed with Saisha Shinde asked to leave the show by Kangana after they both had a clash of opinion. Saisha was showing her displeasure over contestants not getting enough food as part of the penalties and created a ruckus over it, refusing to apologize for the same. This did not go down well with Kangana who asked her to leave the show immediately.

