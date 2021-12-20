Zendaya and Tom Holland Were Told Not to Date by 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Producer

Apart from being part of globally loved franchises and raking in the moolah, all the Spider-Man movies have a common element that many may not be aware of. The movies have a history of their respective leading pairs dating each other during the course of filming.

The reel live chemistry of Tom Holland and Zendaya has culminated into a real-life romance as well and the couple has not taken in a lot of efforts to hide it. It was evident when a picture of them kissing in a car went viral in July this year. However, they had been advised against it by Spiderman producer Amy Pascal.

Amy told New York Times that being aware of the pattern of previous Peter Parkers falling for their leading lady, she had asked Tom and Zendaya to refrain from dating. She said that she took them aside while filming the first film and asked them to ‘not go there’. However, love blooms in unexpected ways, and Amy’s request eventually went unheeded.

Amy also said that the previous leading pair Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, to whom she had given the same advice, ignored her as well.

For the uninitiated, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, stars of the first Spiderman trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, had started dating during the course of the making of the first film. Their relationship was further fueled by the famous upside down kiss they shared, which remains a standout moment in Hollywood pop culture. Although they broke up before the sequel and raised concerns from the director about whether they would be able to recreate the chemistry, the pair remained absolutely professional during the shooting.

Andrew and Emma had also begun dating in 2011 before going their separate ways in 2013.

Spiderman: No Way Home, which was released on December 16, has been shattering box office records and stars all the three leading Spidermen from the previous two series. Although Marvel Studios and Sony tried to keep the involvement of Tobey and Andrew a secret, it was largely speculated by fans from all over the globe since the inclusion of the multiverse concept in the movies.

