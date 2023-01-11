Zendaya Explains Being MIA At Golden Globes 2023, Thanks Euphoria Family For Big Win

The 80th Golden Globes award were handed out on Tuesday night, with The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin winning big on the film side, while House of the Dragon, Abbott Elementary, and The White Lotus, were among the top to receive TV hours. Meanwhile, actress Zendaya, who created history by becoming the youngest-ever-two-time Emmy winner, now has also won a Golden Globes statuette for her role on HBO’s acclaimed teen drama series, Euphoria. Unfortunately, the actress couldn’t attend the award function in person, but she did not fail to thank her Euphoria family and fans in a short acceptance speech that she shared on Instagram.

Zendaya first apologized for not being able to collect the award personally but thanked the event organizers for giving her blessing her with the incredible honour. “I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to Golden Globes for this incredible honor. To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible,” she wrote. Zendaya further thanked her fans for giving her character Rue a place in their hearts, explaining that the honour has left her at a loss for words.

“Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight,” she continued while sharing a monochrome still of her Euphoria character. Take a look at the post here:

Zendaya won the winner’s trophy in the ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series’ category. She was pitted against House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Crown’s Imelda Stauton, and Alaska Daily’s Hilary Swank. Based on an Israeli Series of the same name, Euphoria follows the life of high school students in an East Highland town. With Zendaya as 17-year-old drug addict Rue, the show highlights sensitive issues including identity crisis, trauma, addiction, complex relationships, and love.

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton and was aired live on NBC and Peacock.

