Zendaya Felt Like She Was Tom Holland's 'Parent' at 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Shoot

Hollywood actress Zendaya, who was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, shared her experience of working with her boyfriend and actor Tom Holland in the latest Marvel movie. The 25-year-old actress plays the role of Spider-Man’s love interest MJ in the latest superhero movie. The latest part confirmed the existence of the multiverse and even stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played the role of the superhero created by Stan Lee, marked their presence in the movie.

Talking about how she felt nervous for Tom when he had to film the scenes with Maguire and Garfield, Zendaya who was in conversation with the British actor, said, “We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob Batalon felt like your parents." Marvel.com further quoted Tom responding to Zendaya, “Dropping me off at school?" To this, the Emmy award-winning actress replied, “Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day."

She also mentioned that she was thinking like a parent and hoping that the other kids liked him. “And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute," Zendaya told Tom in the Marvel.com interview.

The latest Spider-Man movie features characters from previous Spider-Man movies including Dr. Octopus, Electro, and the Green Goblin, which signifies the presence of the multiverse. Tom, who plays Spider-Man, seeks the help of Doctor Strange to tackle the glitch in the multiverse and things go worse before they get better.

Sharing her thoughts on the inclusion of two previous actors who donned the Spider-Man suits at various points in time, Zendaya told Marvel.com that it was a beautiful experience. She also added that Tobey, Andrew, and Tom care very deeply about the characters, and what their journey had been as Spider-Man. She mentioned that for her, it was a beautiful sight to see all the three actors connect on that and be able to talk to each other about the special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit.

