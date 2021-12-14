Zendaya Spins a Web With Her Slit-High Dress at Spider-Man No Way Home Premiere

Tom Holland may be the protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s his co-star and rumoured girlfriend Zendaya who was the star of the movie’s world premiere in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old actress, who has been adding elements of the latest superhero movie into her public appearances, once again lured her fans into the mesmerising web of her fashion statements.

For the world premiere red carpet look, Zendaya chose to wear a beige-shade custom-made Valentino gown. The haute couture dress from the Italian fashion house came with embroidered spider web motif in a black sequined thread and a matching mask which was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. The gown came with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline with shoulder straps. She was styled by her friend and image architect Law Roach.

Zendaya accessorised her look with a Bulgari statement ring and diamond earrings. Her hair was in braids and she paired the gown with black stilettos.

The glamourous look has also been compared with the iconic dress by John Galliano. The Spring 1997 dress was also featured at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2008 for the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” exhibition.

For the London premiere of the latest Spider-Man movie, Zendaya had worn a similar spider-web-inspired outfit. She attended the film’s premiere in London wearing Alexander McQueen couture. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya’s ensemble screamed Spider-Man from head to toe. She had worn a double-breasted blazer and thigh-high boots with crystal raindrop embroidery that resembled webbing all over her look.

Going with the film theme, Zendaya sported diamond earrings that featured a spider-and-pearl pendant.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie that stars Tom Holland. The movie also features Benedict Cumberbatch who reprises his role as Doctor Strange. The movie will finally answer the questions regarding the multiverse which was first mentioned in the previous Spider-Man movie Far From Home.

