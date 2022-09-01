Zendaya Turns 26: Top Movies of the Hollywood Star

Hollywood star Zendaya has been one of the most talked-about actresses in recent months. From becoming the youngest actress to win Emmy Award in the Drama Lead Category to impressing audiences with her roles in films, Zendaya has boldly marked her presence in Hollywood. She started out as a child model and went on to become a backup dancer. Zendaya rose to fame for her various Sitcoms on Disney and has been a part of several TV shows. She has also worked in critically-acclaimed movies such as Dune and Marvel’s hit Spider-Man film series.

On Zendaya’s birthday, here’s a look at some of the actress’ best movies that you can add to your watchlist.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite having a small role to begin with, Zendaya stole the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy. She reprises her role as MJ opposite boyfriend Tom Holland, and viewers say this is her best performance in the trilogy. The film garnered heaps of praise from fans and critics for the storyline and acting skills.

The Greatest Showman

Helmed by Michael Gracey, the film, The Greatest Showman, is an American musical drama film. The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya in lead roles. The movie, which has nine original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, was inspired by the true event of PT Barnum’s founding of the Barnum’s American Museum. In the movie, Zendaya played the part of acrobat and trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Zendaya featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming which also starred Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Jon Favreau in lead roles. In the film, the actress essayed the role of Michelle Jones, who was super quirky and unique. Many young audiences lauded her role in the film as they could resonate with her character in Spider-man: Homecoming.

Dune

The movie Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has done extraordinarily well both commercially and critically, earning 6 Academy Awards this year. The Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya blockbuster enjoyed a successful theatrical run, and its producers are now preparing to release its sequel which is all set to release in 2023.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Zendaya also starred in the sequel of the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Far from Home, alongside Tom Holland and Samuel Jackson. In the film, the actor is frequently referred to as MJ, and also portrays Spider-Man’s love interest.

Frenemies

Based on the same-named novel, Frenemies is a teen comedy-drama movie. The film stars Bella Throne, Zendaya, Nick Robinson, Stefanie Scott, and Mary Mouser among others. The story revolves around three pairs of teenagers who go from friends to enemies to friends again.

