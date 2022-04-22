Zendaya Will Skip Met Gala 2022 Due to Her Work Schedule; Says ‘I'll Keep Delivering in Other Ways’

There is already a lot of buzz around international fashion’s biggest event the Met Gala 2022. While several reports are surfacing online to hint at the names of stars and celebs to attend the mega event, we got you a new update on who will not be attending the Met this year. According to a report by Page Six, Zendaya has revealed that she would skip the Met Gala for the third year in a row.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working," the actress told Extra on Wednesday, as per Page Six.

She further said, “Your girl’s got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis…but I will be back eventually." She added, “I’ll keep delivering in other ways."

As per the tennis comment, Zendaya will be shooting her forthcoming romance drama, Challengers. Zendaya will portray The story of Challengers revolves around Tashi, a “tennis player turned coach" who forces her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to compete in a tournament on the lower-level professional tennis Challenger circuit against his former best buddy and her former lover (Josh O’Connor).

While fans will surely be missing the Dune actress’ presence at the Met Gala 2022, the actress however will make up for her absence with better-than-ever red carpet ensembles throughout the year.

While speaking to Page Six, she laughed, “I’ll keep delivering in other ways." As per Page Six, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress was spotted at the Met’s stairs in 2019. The Malcolm and Marie actress looked stunning in a “Cinderella" gown that miraculously altered colours, thanks to Fairy Godmother and stylist Law Roach.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old star was away shooting her successful show Euphoria at last year’s Met Gala, which she celebrated on the red carpet this week with co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer.

To note, the Met Gala will take place on May 2, and stars such as Megan thee Stallion and Katy Perry are set to dazzle the red carpet with their extravagant looks.

