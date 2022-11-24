Zendaya Wows Netizens As She Embraces the Golden Sun While Filming Dune 2; See Hot Pic

Zendaya, who is currently busy shooting the sequel of Dune, was all about conquering the desert on Wednesday afternoon. Basking in the glowing sun, the actress gave fans a glimpse of a stunning still that aptly captured the theme of her desert-inspired movie. Her simple yet elegant fashion sense and the scenic landscape are what added more beauty to her latest photograph. Glistening in the sun during the golden hour, she opted for a beige-coloured cropped button-up cardigan that flaunted her curves.

It appears that her unbuttoned top was paired with comfy trousers as she posed for the camera embracing the desert breeze. With her head slightly tilted allowing her curly locks to blow in the wind, the photo was accentuated with stunning visuals of a brown desert and a clear blue sky. Check you the photo here:

Advertisement

Within less than 12 hours, the post has amassed over nine lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting a barrage of fans to appreciate her dreamy picture. A user commented, “I’m convinced you are not from Earth!” Another added, “Just like a mirage.” The post comes at a time when rumours of Zendaya and her beau Tom Holland’s plan for settling down has taken the internet by storm.

According to a report by US Weekly, the Hollywood couple is planning to get hitched soon. A source close to the couple told the portal that the two are ‘serious and permanent.’ “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," said the insider. It is pertinent to note that the couple has not officially spoken about their settling down plans yet.

On the work front, Zendaya has multiple projects in the pipeline including Dune: Part Two. Besides the original cast, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh are the new additions to the film. In addition to this, the actress will also play the lead role in Luca Guadagnino’s sports-comedy flick Challengers. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens in August, next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here