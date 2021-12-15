Zendaya's Spider-Man Theme Gown Had Tom Holland Stopping Everything, Watch Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya have recently made their romantic relationship official. The Spider-Man co-stars were snapped in a cozy moment in the public and that is how they came out agreeing to dating each other. However, the stars did raise concern over their privacy at the time.

At the premiere of red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, which is set for release in India on Dec 16, Tom was speaking to the press when close by Zendaya arrived at the red carpet of the event and posed for the official pictures. She opted for a nude shade high slit gown with webs all over. It grabbed attention because not only was it a theme of the movie but a hint of her love for Tom. As she arrived slaying it with her style all eyes paused on her. There were loud cheers and claps and Tom got distracted towards it as he says, “I think Zendaya just showed up. It is definitely Zendaya." Tom’s excitement sees no bound at the moment and he stops his interview midway for some seconds. The reporter is distracted too. The moment has caught the fancy of the internet and people are pouring in loving comments for the couple.

“Looove this couple. They are such a perfect match (sic), commented one user.

Here are some pictures of Tom and Zendaya at the red carpet together.

Zendaya stuns at the premiere of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man will see Tom and Zendaya reunite for the third time in the Sony-Marvel film franchise. It is also reported that after Spider-Man trilogy has wrapped up with No Way Home’s release, a new trilogy with Tom will be planned at the studios.

