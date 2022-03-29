Zero to Saaho, Films That Tanked at Box Office Despite Their Trailers Smashing Records

The recently released trailer of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has set YouTube on fire, crossing more than 5.6 crore views as of now. The action-packed film is all set to hit the screens on April 14 and will feature Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in special roles alongside Kannada superstar Yash.

And while the trailer has set the hopes high for KGF, it’s no guarantee that the film will perform on the same scale at the box office as well. There have been many films in the past that failed to replicate the success story of their trailers at the box office. Here is a list of films that tanked at the box office despite a promising trailer-:

Zero: Shahrukh Khan-starrer Zero was released in 2018 and its trailer received more than 12 crore views on YouTube. The romantic comedy was directed by Aanand L. Rai and featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, the film clocked a box office earning of only Rs 191 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan: Released in 2018, Thugs of Hindostan was an action-adventure film that features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and its trailer received more than 11 crore views. Made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, the film managed to garner a box office earning of Rs 335 crore.

2.0: Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was released in 2018 with a significant production cost of Rs 500-570 crore. The science fiction film was directed by S. Shankar and also featured Akshay Kumar in the role of a villain. Despite a promising trailer, the movie failed to meet the expectations of the audience and settled with an estimated box office earning of Rs 655 crore.

Saaho: While the trailer of Prabhas-starrer Saaho received more than 10 crore views, the movie didn’t live up to the expectations and managed a box office collection of Rs 433 crore against a production budget of Rs 350 crore.

Bachchan Pandey: Despite a convincing trailer and songs of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, the movie has failed to draw the audience to theatres and has clocked a box office earning of Rs 65 crore to date against a production cost of Rs 180 crore.

