Zia Mohyeddin, legendary thespian, director, TV host and the first Pakistani ever to work in Hollywood, passed away on Monday after a brief illness. He was 91. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, where he was based, after complaining of abdominal pain and fever. He was later shifted to life support after some surgical procedure.

He breathed his last at 6.30 am, according to his family. Mohyeddin’s funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr at Imambargah Yasrab in Karachi’s Defence Phase IV, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The multi-hyphenate personality, born on June 20, 1931, in Lyallpur — now Faisalabad — in Pakistan’s Punjab province, received his training from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

Advertisement

Mohyeddin made his debut on the big screen with the British historical drama Lawrence of Arabia (1962) directed by David Lean and then starred in the Hollywood movie Behold the Pale Horse (1964) by director Fred Zinnemann.

The Pakistani actor also worked with Indian cinema icon Shashi Kapoor in the 1970 film “Bombay Talkie", set in the then Hindi film industry. In the Merchant Ivory Productions movie, the Pakistani star played the role of Hari, the on-screen friend of Kapoor’s character Vikram.

Apart from working in British cinema and television, Moheyddin also starred in Pakistani movies and hosted a popular television talk show, Zia Mohyeddin Show.

The internationally-renowned artist set up the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi in 2005 and trained a host of budding artists. He authored three books A Carrot is a Carrot’, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections and also wrote columns for various newspapers.

In 2012, Moheyddin was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in Pakistan, for his contribution to the field of art.

Advertisement

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief at the demise of the legendary performer. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Mohyeddin’s art was ‘one of its kind’ and his unique style was admired not just in Pakistan but across the world, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“It is sad that a person with many beautiful qualities has left society. Zia Mohyeddin’s voice will keep resonating in our hearts and minds," he said.

Expressing grief over the veteran actor’s demise, President Arif Alvi, in a tweet, said, “To me it is a personal loss. He was a giant in the arts, an actor, producer, director and above all an excellent reciter of prose and poetry accompanied by music typically prompting with a pause. One day a worried Zia came to me in the 90s and told me that he is under stress when asked why? He said I know Shakespeare from cover to cover but now I tend to forget. A giant indeed. May Allah give strength to the world of arts, Azra, his wife, family and children to bear this loss," Alvi said.

Advertisement

Former prime minister Imran Khan also extended condolences to the grieving family.

Advertisement

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Zia Mohyeddin. I knew him for decades. He was a highly cultured person, extremely well-read esp in Urdu literature and an institution in the world of entertainment. He will be missed. My condolences and prayers go to his family," Khan said in a tweet.

Tributes poured in on social media from both Pakistan and India.

Pakistani star Mahira Khan said the country had “lost a great" artist today.

Advertisement

“Rest in peace Sir. Thank you for the innumerable ways you have been of service to the arts of this country. #ZiaMohyeddin," she tweeted.

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui said the late actor left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Pakistan.

“The world of arts bids farewell to a maestro - Zia Mohyeddin - broadcasting legend, poetic virtuoso, actor, and theatre director. As we celebrate his life and legacy, and mourn his loss, we are reminded of the immense impact he has had on our cultural landscape. #ZiaMohyeddin," Siddiqui posted on Twitter.

Popular singer-songwriter Shafqat Amanat Ali said Mohyeddin leaves behind his “immortal legacy".

“Zia Mohyeddin saheb isn’t just a legend and an icon. He was an institution that influenced and shaped generations… A huge loss! Rest in peace #ZiaMohyeddin," Ali wrote.

Indian actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub said a big part of the artist in him will always be “indebted" to Mohyeddin for making artists like him understand about the nuances of performing arts. “If you have not listened to Zia Mohyeddin saheb, then please go to YouTube and listen to him. Rest in peace, Zia saheb. You will forever live in the heart of your fans and well-wishers," Ayyub wrote in a brief Instagram note.

Indian film and stage actor Danish Husain said Mohyeddin was “an inspiration". “One of the finest actors, a man who elevated #Padhant to an art form passed away today. Farewell #ZiaMohyeddin Saheb," Husain wrote on the microblogging site.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here