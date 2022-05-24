Zindagi Channel Returns to Indian TV with Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fans Rejoice

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the show that made Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed household names in India, and enjoyed massive popularity across the border, is all set to return. On Monday, May 23, the Zindagi channel launched on DTH platforms as a ‘value-added service’ airing Zindagi Gulzar Hai and other Pakistani dramas such as Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain, Aunn Zara and Sadqay Tumhare. Zindagi channel can be accessed via Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H.

Fans also took to Twitter to react to the news. “Zindagi Gulzar Hai is back on Indian TV " wrote one fan, while another added, “Rewatching Zindagi Gulzar Hai! Ab saare urdu dialogues tweet krungi main idhar"

Advertisement

Originally, the show was aired on the Pakistani channel Hum TV between November 2012 and May 2013. The show is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Sultana Siddiqui. Zindagi Gulzar Hai is based on a book written by Ahmed by the same name. In the show, Fawad has played the role of Zaroon Junaid, while Sanam has played the role of Kashaf Murtaza.

The show revolves around Zaroon Junaid and Kashaf Murtaza, who are poles apart but they fall in love. Zaroon hails from an affluent family. He yearns for his mother’s love, who hardly had time for the family. Kashaf along with her two sisters is raised by her single mother as her father abandoned them.

The storyline along with Fawad and Sanam’s chemistry was hailed by all.

Advertisement

Zindagi goes live at 7 pm and the channel will be available on Tata Play on 154 whereas Dish TV and D2H can tune into 117.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.