‘Zindagi Lambi Nahi, Badi Honi Chahiye’: Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo's Last Lines on Camera

Ramesh Deo, a prominent actor who defined the golden period of Marathi and Bollywood movies, died on February 2 in Mumbai. He was 93 years old. He died of a heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Many celebrities and fans were devastated to know about his demise and expressed their condolences to the family members of the veteran actor.

On January 30, the artist, who ruled the hearts of Marathi drama-film fans for many seasons with his charming personality and performance, celebrated his birthday.

Deo appeared in the Zee Marathi comedy program Hey Tar Kahich Nay before his death. The show invites TV celebrities to take on the role of stand-up comedians. It was Deo’s final shoot. On February 9, Zee Marathi posted a clip from the episode on their official Instagram account to commemorate the actor’s demise.

Deo can be heard delivering the iconic dialogue from his film Anand, “Babu Moshay, Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye," in the clip. He was also shown dancing to the beats of a classic Marathi song, all joyful.

Deo, who started his acting career in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por with a brief role, had performed in over 200 Hindi films, 100 Marathi films, and countless Marathi dramas, including over 200 showings in his stellar career. He also directed feature films, television series, and countless commercials. The Nivdung actor earned the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival in January 2013. (PIFF).

Deo was well-known for his roles in Bollywood movies such as Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, as well as Mere Apne, among others. He appeared in a number of notable Hindi films as a supporting actor, including Khilona, Rampur Ka Lakshman, and Kora Kagaz. Several Ramesh Deo-directed movies have had significant success in Marathi cinema, such as Andhala Magto Ek Dola, Suvasini, Majhi Aai, and others.

