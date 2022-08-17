Zoe Kravitz On Finding Love With Beau Channing On Sets Of Pussy Island: 'He Wasn't Afraid Of...'

Batman fame Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum began dating each other on the sets of their upcoming thriller flick, Pussy Island. Rumours of a romance between the two began to surface when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. It was in October 2021, when the duo finally made their relationship official in the public’s eyes. Now, during her recent interaction with WSJ magazine, Zoe Kravitz candidly spoke about her love life with the Magic Mike actor. According to Kravitz, she had her eyes on Tatum ever since the inception of the movie.

For those unaware, this is the first time when the Batman actress has donned the hat of a director. She told the magazine that when people assemble together to create something, it indirectly becomes a sacred place for everyone who’s involved in the process. This sacred place sometimes opens up various channels in people’s life. She said, “When you make things with people it’s a very sacred space, and when you’re compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself." She revealed being grateful for creating the movie as it brought Tatum into her life. Kravitz added, “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Talking about Tatum’s first impression of her, Kravitz explained that she knew he was a feminist even before the two met each other face to face. She was reportedly drawn to him because he gave the kind of vibe of not being afraid of exploring the darkness. She continued, “I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Moreover, the reason why Kravitz chose Tatum as the male lead is that she wanted to cast someone who had not played a dark character before. She explained, “I wanted to find someone who hadn’t played a dark character before because I think that’s exciting to watch someone who’s mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

The premise of their upcoming movie revolves around the life of a cocktail waitress who accompanies a tech mogul to his private island. However, trouble arises when she falls in love with him. While Kravitz is the director and Tatum is the male lead, actress Naomi Ackie headlines the female lead in the film. The release date of Pussy Island has not been revealed by the makers as of yet.

