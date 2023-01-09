Zoya Akhtar Wishes Farhan Akhtar On His Birthday With Cute Throwback Picture, Check It Out

Farhan Akhtar is known for being multi-talented and gifted as he has not only been lauded for his performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but has also donned the director’s cap for blockbusters like the Don franchise and the evergreen fan favourite Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan is a gifted singer as well. As the actor, singer and director turned a year older on Monday, his sister and film-maker Zoya Akhtar marked the occasion with a special throwback picture.

On Monday, the Dil Dhadakne Do film-maker shared a retro picture of Farhan as a kid. Sporting a white T-shirt with a serious look, the monochrome picture was everything cute and adorable and captured Farhan in the heartwarming phase of childhood. While she shared the same picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Farhan! Love you mucho(with red heart emoji)", she penned a different caption for her standalone birthday post. It read, “Birthday Boy. I (heart emoticon) You More Each Year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

Wishing the Luck By Chance actor on his special day, Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar responded with “the cutest!!" comment. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan left a heart emoji as his reaction. Actor Aly Khan wrote, “Many happies buddy!!" Sonali Bendre commented with a cake and confetti emoji. Farhan’s co-actor from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Divya Dutta wrote, “Happy Birthday! Fav boy surely!"

One of the fans commented, “Love you Farhaan! Your movies and music has given me the best memories of my lifetime and everytime I listen to one of your songs, I’m transported into the happier times. Thank You for that refuge. Have the happiest birthday sunshine!" Another one commented, “Happy Birthday Rockstar!!"

On the work front, Farhan was seen playing the role of a boxer in the sports drama Toofaan. Meanwhile, he also marked his much-anticipated Hollywood debut in the Marvel mini-series, Ms. Marvel. He will once again don the hat of a director for Jee Le Zaraa, a road comedy-drama featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar would also be bringing out Archies that’ll mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda among others.

