Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami Starrer Promises a Heart Touching Tale On Food Delivery Agents; Watch

Fans of Kapil Sharma have excitedly been waiting for his upcoming film with Nandita Das. Called Zwigato, it would have the actor, who has become popular with The Kapil Sharm Show, play the character of a food delivery guy. It is also exciting because Sharma would not have a comic role here, as the audience is used to seeing him. Now, the trailer of the film is out.

Kapil dons the character of a hardworking delivery guy with ease. He plays a man, with a family to take care of, who has taken up the job of delivering food. His daughter wants him to do something else, but he feels the job comes with its own share of good karma. However, frustration soon catches up with him.

Sharing the trailer, Kapil Sharma wrote, “After the successful world premiere at @tiff_net, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here."

Commenting on the trailer, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Wow pahji. Can’t wait to see the film." Singer Palash Sen wrote, “EXCELLENT BRO.. Super❤️❤️" Vir Das and Chitrangada Singh used clap emojis while Mukesh Chabbra commented with heart emojis.

The official note of the film read, “The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight."

