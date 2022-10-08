A Healthy Sex Life Can Help You Manage Mental Health Conditions. Here's How

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is written by sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In this article, Dr Jain will discuss the surprising ways that a healthy sex life supports good mental health.

Advertisement

Sex is a hot topic. We all think about it, talk about it, and sometimes, we can’t help but wonder if we’re having enough of it. But what if we told you that a healthy sex life has benefits that go beyond the bedroom? Believe it or not, a fulfilling sex life can improve your mental health in some pretty amazing ways.

Every person has essential human needs. When we don’t get those needs met, our mental and physical health can take a hit. When most people think of our basic human needs, food, shelter, and water come to mind. However, a healthy sex life is also an important component to create a full and happy life for many people.

In this article, we’ll explore various ways that a healthy sex life supports good mental health.

Benefits of Sex Go Beyond a Physical Release

Advertisement

Sex isn’t just about physical pleasure. It’s also a way to release tension and stress, which is why it can be so beneficial for your mental health. When you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed out, having sex can help you feel more relaxed and in control. Sex also allows you to connect with another person on a deeper level, and it’s this connection that can help you feel more secure and confident. When you’re feeling down or uncertain, being intimate with someone can help you feel more centred and grounded.

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking for a way to boost your mental health, consider adding sex to your list of self-care strategies.

Active Sex Life Can Lead to Improved Self-Esteem

While having sex, our body releases endorphins, which are the body’s natural painkillers. So not only does it feel good, but it can also help to fight off pain and stress.

Advertisement

Sex is a form of exercise, and like all forms of exercise, it can help to improve self-esteem. When you feel good about your body, you feel good about yourself as a whole.

Plus, there’s the whole thing about intimacy and connection. When you’re in a healthy sexual relationship, you’re sharing something incredibly intimate with another person. And that can lead to a stronger sense of self-worth and self-confidence.

Advertisement

Sex Boosts Serotonin

Low serotonin can cause you to be unable to create or act on plans and strategies. If you have low serotonin, you might have difficulty finishing tasks. You might also become easily agitated, feel a bit down in the dumps, or be unable to control your impulses. Sex boosts serotonin, which helps improve your mood and fights off depression. Additionally, one of the hormones released during orgasm is serotonin, leaving you feeling soothed from stress and anxiety.

Sex Can Help You Forget Troubles & Focus on the Present

When you’re dealing with stressful situations, your sex life can take a hit. All of a sudden, your bedroom becomes a no-fly zone. You’re not in the mood and you’d rather just bury yourself in work or other activities to avoid thinking about sex.

But here’s the thing: sex isn’t just a physical activity. It’s also a mental one.

When you’re having sex, you’re focusing on the present moment and not on your troubles. You’re not worrying about what happened at work today or what you need to do tomorrow. You’re in the moment, enjoying the experience.

And that can be really helpful in terms of managing your mental health. When you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress or anxiety, taking some time for yourself to focus on enjoying your body can be really beneficial.

Leads to Better Sleep

Sex also improves how you sleep. It’s very common to fall asleep after sex because your body releases prolactin, a hormone that helps you feel rested and relaxed. The orgasm also releases oxytocin, a hormone that promotes sleep. Since a lack of sleep can worsen a mental health disorder, or increase your risk for developing one, better sleep promotes a healthier, more refreshed you.

Healthy sex life is not only good for your physical health, but it can also boost your mental health in surprising ways. When you’re feeling down, stressed, or anxious, having sex can help to improve your mood and make you feel happier and more relaxed.

Sex is also a great way to release tension and stress, and it can be a fun way to connect with your partner. If you’re looking for ways to improve your mental health, a healthy sex life is a good place to start.

Disclaimer: Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinion News and Breaking News here