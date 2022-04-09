Allahabad University Has Become A Relic of the Past

There was once an animal on earth— dangerous, courageous and unbeatable, but it couldn’t cope with the changing climate condition. No matter how much we praise the giant animal, certainly it was not a successful creature as it could not learn how to survive in adverse conditions. Yes, we are talking about Dinosaurs. Although Allahabad university is an educational institution, its story is not different from the extinct dinosaurs. Once very affluent and famous, Allahabad University is struggling for its existence.

A LEGACY OF THE PAST

Interestingly, Allahabad University was founded just after the Congress’ formation and the university came as a ray of hope in the era of darkness. It soon became the center of attraction for the educated middle class. In the early 19th century it flourished and bloomed and soon it became the nucleus for Hindi studies. Famous Hindi poets Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Mahadevi Verma graduated from this prestigious university and today, one can still find the essence of the poetic environment on the campus.

The role of the university in the independence movement is very instrumental as the great educationist and freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya spent part of his life in this university. The doyens of freedom fighters like Motilal Nehru and Purshotam Das Tandon were also the flowers that bloomed in this amazing garden. After independence, the university witnessed its golden days, with at least three Prime Ministers, three presidents, many Chief Ministers and countless Justices provided by this university. Subsequently, it became the nerve center of the Indian intelligentsia, you can only imagine its prestige by popular saying ‘as many stones one turns, he will find as many civil servants.’

WHAT WENT WRONG?

As the dinosaurs succumbed to a changing environment, the Allahabad University could not adapt to the force of the modern education system. The advancement of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) which is situated in the neighboring city of Varanasi put a pause on Allahabad University’s growth. BHU’s investment in cutting-edge technology, Varanasi’s attraction and blending of culture with modernity provided it the upper hand over Allahabad University. But one should not forget the fact that the capital of education, BHU, was formed by an Allahabad University alumni. Another factor that dented the growth of the university is globalisation. After the 1990s many private universities opened with attractive offers, students switched their interests towards technological fields, traditional courses became unpopular among youths and top-notch students’ choices were different. This led to reduced quality of education, and the university has not kept pace with change in the dynamic education system ever since. The University is riddled with petty politics and ambitious regional leaders. Previously known for its excellence in education, Allahabad University become the ‘adda‘ of local politics.

STILL SOME HOPE LEFT

Once hailed as the ‘Oxford of the East’, Allahabad University converted itself into a regional or local attraction. But in this post-truth world where war, pseudoscience and devastation prevail, humanities and arts streams again become relevant and this is the time Allahabad University can recapture its legacy. An alumni of Allahabad University Firaaq Gorakhpuri used to say “Aane wali naslen tum par rashq karegi hum- aseeron, jab unko dhyan aayega tum ne Firaaq ko dekha tha." We are proud of our excellent center of learning but don’t want to talk about it in the past tense. We can’t afford to read about this prestigious university in books like some past era in history.

The city is situated on the Sangam which connotes the same meaning as University, that is, various thoughts meeting in one place. As we preserve the Kumbh, preserving Modern Taxila is also our responsibility.

Pushkar Kumar Jha is an M.A. 2nd year student of Sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

