Buried For 30 Years, the Suffering of Kashmiri Hindus is Finally Being Witnessed By All Indians

Perennial suffering has as much right to expression as a tortured man has to scream.

—Theodor Adorno

How on earth does one recall more movies on the Holocaust that took place eight decades ago in another continent than one does on what happened in our own country three decades ago to Kashmiri Hindus? Still, try again. Like most movie-goers this author witnessed stories of the Holocaust through movies ranging from Life is Beautiful, The Pianist, Schindler’s List, The Counterfeiters to Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds and countless more. The answer is simple, stories were never told by the popular media and Indian film industry. Indian viewers never got a chance to either witness the stories of the vanquished or listen to the survivors of Kashmir through movies.

Films have a great impact on the creation of empathy, knowledge and understanding by directly engaging the memory and consciousness of the viewer as an individual and society as a whole. A movie-goer can only witness but not experience the real diabolical activity— the murder, the rape, the arson, the sheer wastage of lives. But the Indian viewer was long denied even a chance to witness the stories of Kashmiri Pandits. And at the same time, the voices of those whose stories were to be heard were silenced.

