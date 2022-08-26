Comparing Indian Growth Machine to Bangladesh Economy Fails: Here's Why

With every major world event, its analysis becomes a cornerstone for comparison. This is especially true of economic shifts, and each downward plunge is turned into a paradigm, sometimes hopefully and gleefully. The popularity of such analyses derives from the fact that analogies are an easy rhetorical instrument for mass consumption in the circumstances of lack of subject knowledge.

Some months ago, the Indian government was derided for its lower ranking on the happiness index against Sri Lanka. As the world recently saw Sri Lanka’s economy take a sharp nosedive, Indian political and economic commentators quickly jumped onto a comparative template citing that the Indian economy was likely to perform similarly, sooner rather than later. India’s foreign reserves, its post-pandemic recovery and lack of hyperinflation would render the Sri Lankan analogy meaningless, but were rarely in the mainstream.

Incorrect analysis such as this muddies the waters for casual consumers of commentary. Corrections of such assessments do not have the sensational draw of the original claims and are quietly overlooked by media outlets. This leaves the reader unaware of the retraction of such popular theories.

When it comes to Bangladesh, comparative analysis has mentioned trade, manufacturing and per capita GDP among others. Before the news about Bangladesh seeking an IMF bailout hit popular discourse, lengthy op-eds about its miraculous economic growth were popular among journalists and politicians. The IMF itself had projected its GDP overtaking India’s by 2025. Now retracted, the numbers show India’s GDP staying ahead of Bangladesh’s for the near future.

Underlying the initial excitement were some overlooked facts. Bangladesh’s manufacturing relies extremely heavily on a single sector. Their export of ready-made garments (RMG) has been hugely successful, and is continuously promoted by their trade missions. Even then, pre-pandemic, its export-GDP ratio at 15.32 percent was lower than other India’s 18.43 percent, and much lower than more comparable growth economies such as Vietnam and Cambodia. Their dependency on the RMG sector also means that an extremely labour-intensive manufacturing sector offers little space for growth until their government invests massively more. Policy and industrialisation support has also consistently favoured their RMG sector more than most other manufacturing. Broadening their range of exports would offer the nation a buffer against global recession, but it is unlikely in a post-pandemic scenario where the Bangladeshi economy is attempting to bounce back while playing to its strengths.

The country enjoys immense benefits with trading partners under their status as an LDC or least developed country. While Bangladesh is slated to graduate from this status in 2026, they are currently seeking an extension. Being an LDC country offers a less developed economy trade benefits under WTO rules. Unless there is substantial policy revision that allows Bangladesh to overcome the export deficit in the RMG sector caused due to pricing changes that will become inevitable after the loss of their LDC status, it will be a difficult climb up global rankings for their economy.

The impact of the removal of LDC status on their generic pharmaceutical industry has also been discussed alongside Nepal’s and Lao’s. It may leave Bangladeshi citizens vulnerable and unable to access generic life-saving drugs such as insulin. In the meantime, protests have erupted in Bangladesh as fuel prices have been hiked up by a whopping 52 percent. The tragic economic situation in Sri Lanka has also shown its face in India’s other neighbours, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

In a globally volatile geopolitical scenario, foreign reserves play a significant part. They help a country in case of an economic crisis, and require conservative economic measures to build up. A rapid decline would lead to a situation similar to India’s balance of payment crisis in 1991, or to something similar to the implosion in Sri Lanka. While India has the fifth largest reserves today, Bangladesh’s standing with regards to foreign reserves is at the 47th place, globally. As such, India remains comparatively very well placed with regards to maintaining a steady foreign exchange rate for some time to come.

Comparisons work when contextualised holistically, and it is extremely difficult to do when there are as many moving parts as within the Indian economy. For the first time in decades, defence manufacturing and exports are even on the table. Manufacturing potential being increased through increased capex and PLI schemes, as well as political advertisement of a self-reliant India making the consumer section conscious of their purchase choices are likely to show results in coming years. In the meantime, the Bangladeshi economy will have to work to its maximum potential to increase its export-GDP ratio to make it similar to that of other LDC nations, while preparing for policy interventions that allow its citizens safe and equal access to medicines and employment by the time it graduates from such status. Considering this, India is also negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with its neighbour to ensure that the LDC benefits suddenly disappearing do not hamper their growth drastically.

Economic comparisons are often misleading amongst vastly differing economies. While Bangladesh has been repeatedly referred to as an economic powerhouse in Indian circles, such analyses have been political and derivative. An economically healthy neighbourhood is a matter of interest to India. Yet, the illusion of one cannot replace the reality that should concern the nation.

Bangladesh’s performance in ensuring the growth of its RMG and pharmaceutical sectors have been impressive, but comparing it to India which does not receive the benefits of WTO provisions as offered to LDCs and has a massive difference in other metrics such as export-led trade revenue, demographics and exchange rates is disingenuous. As the country heads to the IMF for a bailout, the disillusionment of Indian audiences with analysts creating citation loops to bypass the authenticity of analysis should be complete. However, we can continue to look forward to continued misdirection regarding economic factors unless there is a drastic change in basic macroeconomic understanding of the Indian reader that does not substitute critical analysis for deference to authority when it comes to conflicting expert analysis.

Disclaimer: The author is a Masters in Biotechnology from the University of Bath, an MBA, a columnist, and a podcaster. Views expressed are personal.

