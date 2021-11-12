COTPA in Current Form Not Adequate to Fight Tobacco Abuse, It Must be Strengthened

One of the biggest causes of cardiovascular and lung-related diseases as well as several types of cancers in India is the widespread use of tobacco in various forms. The problem gets further compounded as nearly 29 per cent of the adult population (age 15 years and above) in India consumes tobacco products in various forms—cigarette, beedi, hookah, khaini, gutkha, and the like.

Tobacco consumption has struck roots in the country and is fast spreading among children as young as six years of age. This is especially true in the hilly areas of the Northeast, where children pick up smoking beedi due to the prevailing social habits. I come from Assam and children there can be seen loitering around and consuming tobacco products instead of going to school.

The recently released National Fact Sheet on Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-4), India, 2019 reveals disturbing statistics. It highlights high prevalence of tobacco consumption among school-going children aged 13-15 years. The Survey reports that nearly one-fifth of the students aged 13-15 use tobacco in some form (smoking, smokeless, and others) in their lives. The prevalence of tobacco use among boys was 9.6 per cent, it was 7.4 per cent among girls. Furthermore, the prevalence of smoking tobacco was 7.3 per cent while the figure stood at 4.1 per cent in the case of smokeless tobacco products. These statistics should serve as an eye-opener and the stimulus for renewed efforts to protect our next generation from the menace of tobacco consumption.

The Challenges

There is need for a holistic approach to regulate the use of tobacco products in the country. As a doctor, I can confidently say that the best way to fight the growing cancer burden is by taking preventive measures. But, how do we achieve that? There are two ways to approach this problem. First, increase awareness about ill-effects of tobacco consumption among users; second, bring in regulations to discourage tobacco use.

At present, there is negligible awareness about the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) guidelines. Although COTPA of 2003 has been a useful tool in discouraging a lot of people from falling prey to tobacco, its provisions are not enough in the current times and for a variety of reasons. There are still several hurdles that need to be overcome for effective containment of tobacco consumption.

For one, tobacco is consumed by people across strata since time immemorial. It continues to be grown and manufactured at various levels. Then there is the tobacco lobby that has vested interests and is focused solely on making money. All these factors have made it difficult to effectively curb tobacco consumption.

Probably, the biggest hurdle is the tobacco lobby, who are known to encourage the use of tobacco. They also find ways to circumvent the rules. For instance, they worked around the mandate of including the statutory warning ‘tobacco is injurious to health’ by disguising these products as pan masala, and under flavours such as saffron (kesar), rose etc. In their quest to make money, they are putting our future generation at risk, which is unacceptable. Earning money cannot be the sole objective, especially when it can risk the lives of millions of people.

Towards a More Empowered COTPA

To make COTPA a more effective tool, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed several amendments to the Act. We should support these amendments, which are supported by medical experts as well as vetted by people who can confirm that implementing these rules and regulations can help curtail tobacco consumption.

I am confident that many parliamentarians who are also doctors will support these amendments, across party lines, and will work together to save our future generations from tobacco abuse.

We are committed to formulating effective and friendly laws to protect the next generation.

>The author is a medical practitioner, Member of Parliament and Vice President of BJP Assam. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

