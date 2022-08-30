Deafening Silence of Liberal, Intellectual Class over Paedophilia-Accused Muruga Mutt Seer in Karnataka

There is a deafening silence over the alleged sexual harassment of teenage girls by Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharana of Chitradurga in Karnataka. The majority among the intellectual class, left-liberals, and activists are keeping quiet, not so surprisingly. Some are even siding with him, dismissing the charges as motivated.

The accused seer, Shivamurthy, has been playing both sides, Left and Right, to suit his requirements ever since he took charge as the head of the ancient powerful mutt over three decades ago.

He has been maintaining an intellectual, rationalist, thinker image to cover up all his alleged criminal acts.

Advertisement

His flawless public facade had masked moral depravity. Besides politicians, the majority liberal, intellectual class is also quiet. He has earlier conferred Basava Puraskara on many big names including Gaddar, Vandana Shiva, Shabana Azmi, Kiran Bedi, Anna Hazare, Medha Patkar, Dr H Sudarshan, Swami Agnivesh, Professor MD Nanjundaswamy, etc.

The Basava award was constituted by him in 1997 and it went mostly to the left liberals.

The people who are now demanding action against the seer are asking them to clarify their stand on the heinous crimes allegedly committed by this saffron-clad man.

Besides this class, almost all politicians across the spectrum are also cautious, almost saying nothing. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa has already given him a clean chit, angering the people who are protesting against the seer.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, who is under immense pressure to go slow, is exercising extreme caution keeping the Lingayat votes in mind.

The main opposition Congress is also maintaining silence for other reasons.

Advertisement

On the day of Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday at Davanagere, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Muruga Mutt to take Linga Deeksha from the seer who is now accused of a heinous crime. According to insiders, it was KPCC president DK Shivakumar who had forced his former party chief to visit the mutt to divert the attention of people from his rival Siddaramaiah’s massive birthday bash. It has now backfired and the red-faced Congress is running for cover.

BJP MLC H Vishwanath, the lone political leader who has attacked the seer, his own party’s government, and the opposition, has threatened to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict action in this case.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, he demanded the suspension of the Chitradurga superintendent of police, action against home minister Araga Jnanendra and others whom he blames for the delay in the arrest of the seer under POCSO.

“Under POCSO, arrest is mandatory within 24 hours. There is no scope for any mediation. Why aren’t the police arresting him? It is a serious crime and I demand the strictest action," he said.

Advertisement

Top police officials believe that time is running out for the seer and he will have to face the law.

The actions of the current seer have sullied the image of this ancient, powerful, and highly respected Lingayat mutt in the state.

Read all the Latest Opinion News and Breaking News here