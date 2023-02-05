Despite Pathaan’s Success, the Number of OTT Releases Will Increase: Here’s Why

The year 2023 has started on a promising note for the big-budget Bollywood producer. The success of Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan suggests that audiences can gravitate to the theatres to watch lavishly mounted entertainers in future. Several Hindi films of a similar kind will be released in the coming months, among them two other SRK films: Atlee’s action thriller Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s social drama Dunki.

Bollywood needs big-budget blockbusters to prove that all is well. However, the industry is what it is also because of its small and mid-size films. Such films break even more easily, partly because the modern-day producer earns a significant sum by selling OTT rights. But the average such film can do good theatrical business only if its irresistible USPs give rise to curiosity — and footfall at the theatres. Delivering those USPs to produce box-office successes has become a tougher challenge for the maker.

The fate of small theatrical releases

The current year has had small theatrical releases. One of them is debutant director Aasman Bhardwaj’s ensemble cast action thriller Kuttey, a well-scripted film hinging on corruption, crime and lust for money. Maverick maker Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, a romance revolving around two interfaith couples, also deals with patriarchy, homophobia and conservatism. Kuttey sank noiselessly. The fate of Almost Pyaar…, which has started very slowly, will not be different either.

The start of the year for relatively small theatrical releases is a reminder that most such films will find it increasingly difficult to get good scores at the box office. Many modern-day viewers of such films have subscribed to OTT platforms. These viewers will wait for the OTT release instead of rushing to the theatres.

Big-budget films will not find it easy at the box office either. After all, many films headlined by big stars had failed last year. However, a well-advertised theatrical release with a big actor at the centre can have significant viewership in the first weekend – unlike a small film whose fate after a slow start depends on the feedback from its limited number of viewers in the initial days.

Why do films succeed?

Most modern-day films succeed if they give larger-than-life theatrical experiences. The success of Pathaan tells the same story once again. The action drama has worked because of its fast-paced content, the presence of SRK as an action hero and in a central role after four years, supported by John Abraham as a powerful villain and Deepika Padukone, who oozes glamour. Moreover, VFX and great locations contribute to the creation of the film that is best watched in theatres.

SS Rajamouli’s epic drama RRR clicked because of its engaging story, great VFX, and fine performances led by NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. Prasanth Neel’s action drama KGF: Chapter 2‘s highlight was Yash’s portrayal of the larger-than-life protagonist, whose screen presence cast a spell on the average viewer. Plus, KGF 2’s spectacular action sequences are tailor-made for theatrical viewing.

Last year also saw two small-budget blockbusters: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s socio-political drama The Kashmir Files and Rishabh Shetty’s action mythological Kantara. TKF’s plot woven around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s resulted in controversy, curiosity and eventual success.

Kantara is a more unusual success because its regional theme is based on myths and traditions of coastal Karnataka. The film attracted viewers by offering a drastically different and fascinating cinematic experience of the kind few viewers of Hindi cinema had watched before. TKF and Kantara prove that small films can become theatrical successes in modern times — while also reminding us of the few times small films become blockbusters.

The route for the future

Many producers are taking the direct-to-digital route with films whose subjects seem appropriate for the OTT viewer. The list includes those featuring popular actors, which shows that OTT platforms have paid according to expectations to get the rights. Among these films are Shantanu Bagchi’s spy action thriller Mission Majnu that has Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, Shashank Khaitan’s comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera that has Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Shashanka Ghosh’s psychological thriller Freddy that features Kartik Aaryan and Tejas Deoskar’s social comedy Chhatriwali that stars Rakul Preet Singh.

Akshay Kumar’s list of OTT films includes Ranjit M Tiwari’s psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli, which started streaming when the actor’s hyped theatrical releases were failing at the box office. Cuttputlli was perfect for an OTT release, partly because of its content. It also prevented the possibility of another setback for Kumar at the box office!

Time redefines our goals and priorities. The same is true for Bollywood, which is experiencing the impact of changed viewing habits. The number of direct-to-digital releases, in other words, is bound to increase as the industry seeks to offer more direct-to-digital entertainment and larger-than-life extravaganzas at the theatres.

The author, a journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are ‘MSD: The Man, The Leader’, the bestselling biography of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, and the ‘Hall of Fame’ series of film star biographies. Views expressed are personal.

