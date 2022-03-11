Development is Top Priority, AFSPA is No Longer An Issue: Why BJP Won Manipur

The nightmare for Congress continued as the grand national party not only lost its grip in major states like Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa but was also reduced to dust in the northeastern state of Manipur which was once a fortress for the grand old party where it ruled for 15 consecutive years from 2002 to 2017. The debacle continued, thereafter.

Coming as a disaster, Congress could only pocket five seats in this poll, a sharp decline from being the single-largest party in the last election of 2017 when it bagged 28 out of the total 60 assembly seats.

On the other hand, just as the exit polls had predicted, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not only crossed the halfway mark but won an absolute majority with 32 seats. In the history of Manipur, it is the second time a party gained a majority. The last time it happened was in 2012 when Congress won 42 seats. The significant bit is that in the last five years, the roles of both Congress and BJP in Manipur have reversed.

In 2017, despite Congress gaining the highest number of seats, the BJP which won 21 seats, managed to form the government for the first time in Manipur by joining hands with the National People’s Party (NPP), the Naga People’s Front (NPF), the Lok Janshakti Party and others. However, this election was different as NPP and NPF chose to fight their own and many predicted that they might emerge as ‘king makers’.

The reality, though, turned out to be different and BJP, which was seeking help from these parties five years back, now has the upper hand. NPP and NPF have won seven and five seats respectively in this poll. The newly floated party of the Kuki People’s Alliance also won two seats. Three independent candidates also won.

Biren Singh, the incumbent Chief Minister, who has retained his Heingang seat has already hinted at a possible split with Meghalaya the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP. Immediately after his victory, Singh said that the BJP may not take the help of NPP with whom it shares a ‘nervy’ relationship. NPF may still be in the alliance.

But what went wrong for Congress and why have the people of Manipur decided to shift their choices and support BJP? The reasons are many but the BJP seems to have played its cards well.

For many, Congress had almost given BJP a walkover in Manipur while keeping busy for elections in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand where it failed miserably also. Barely any national leader except Rahul Gandhi showed up in Manipur for poll campaigns whereas BJP left no stone unturned and top-brass leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda made rounds to the state ahead of the elections. Besides, BJP’s ‘smart kid’ and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was almost omnipresent in all major events in the Manipur polls.

Geographically divided into valley areas and hills where the Hindu, non-tribal Meitei community and Christian Naga and Kuki-Zomi communities dominate respectively, the BJP seemed to have succeeded in making its inroads in both the valley areas and the hills. In Manipur, the valley districts have 40 seats and the hills have 20. While BJP and its ideological partner RSS have tapped into the valley areas over the last decade, the party has managed to form a grip in the hills too.

In fact, hours before the polls, the Kuki National Organisation issued a statement in favour of the BJP and dictated that all voters, mostly from hills, have to cast their votes in favour of the BJP and those who don’t would be considered as enemies of the society. The diktat came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised voters that the party would take the peace dialogue initiated with the Kuki-Zomi rebel groups to its logical conclusion if the party was brought to power again.

Moreover, for Congress which had won the majority seats in both the valley and hills in 2017, the problem this time was that many of its sitting MLAs in these constituencies have jumped to the BJP or Janata Dal (United). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) has also recorded its first win in Manipur in 22 years. JD (U) bagged six seats.

On the other hand, even Manipur’s long pending demand of repealing the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), which got revived by the civil society in the state ahead of the polls following Nagaland’s Oting massacre in December in which some 14 civilians were gunned down by Indian Army troopers in a series of operational mishaps, could hardly sway the voters. This happened even when BJP’s poll manifesto did not even utter a word on the demand of repealing the Act and there was no mention about AFSPA.

According to Manipur’s leading political expert and Manipur University professor Priyoranjan Chongtham, though all parties except BJP had promised to repeal AFSPA if it came to power, the voting poured in BJP’s favour as the demand of AFSPA has already lost its ‘relevance’. Chongtham said, “The ground situation in Manipur has changed over the years and people’s attention has shifted from insurgency to development."

Union home minister Amit Shah earlier said that it’s the Biren Singh-led government that has succeeded to free Manipur from bandhs, blockades and militancy and to continue the trend, it’s necessary to bring BJP back to power again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his poll campaign in Manipur had promised to make Manipur an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed.

“Manipur is the gateway to India’s trade and business with east Asia. That is why the BJP government has brought Manipur on the rail map of the country. This election will decide the fate of Manipur for the next 25 years and BJP’s double engine government will make Manipur’s dream possible," PM Modi had pitched.

The author is an Assam-based journalist who covers the Northeast. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

