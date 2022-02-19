From RSVP and SCAM to PRAGATI and PRASAD: What PM Modi's Acronym Strategy Tells Us

Communication is an important aspect of public sector leadership and is becoming more imperative in the age of social media and digital technologies. As governments introduce new schemes the information and communication about such programs and their benefits leave a lot to be desired. The strategic use of digital and social media channels can enhance the communication from public agencies and build awareness among the targeted audiences who are in most need of the programs. Such messaging, when delivered by the executive head of a nation such as Prime Minister or President, can have a wide reach and impact the broader public audience.

With nearly eight years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established himself as an exemplary orator in the political, governance and public spheres. From coining A-B-C-D (Adarsh, Bofors, Coal, and Damaad) in 2013 to N-A-R-I (Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations) in 2020, PM Modi has contributed several acronyms and phrases to India’s political lexicon and public dialogue. So much so that his own name has been phrased as M-O-D-I, Making of Developed India, by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The acronyms used are definitely catchy and help him connect with his audience. The strategy was an instant hit, being easy to understand, and presented to the public a new blend of political humour, sarcasm and targeted jibes at his opponents. They have been used extensively, from his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, to his election speeches. His wordplay has mostly favored him and his team utilises his popularity to its fullest extent for the maximum impact. This has of course not gone unnoticed by the opposition, who were quick to label the current administration as a “Government of Acronyms". In any case, this new phenomenon is here to stay, and will only become more popular in an era dominated by popular leaders, technology, and political branding. This article specifically explores such acronyms and phrases from a political and governance perspective.

A for Aspiring

The central theme of the acronyms and phrases is the aspirational communication approach that PM Modi has adopted to instill lofty aspirations for the nation. His 2017 scheme SAUBHAGYA (Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) aspired for electrification of all households by December 2018. Although the definition of electrification is a contentious issue in itself, the aspiration was indeed set at ambitious levels. MOM (Mars Orbiter Mission) reflected the aspiration of becoming the first country in the world to reach Martian orbit in its maiden attempt. LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative Guideline) was aimed at improving the quality of care in labour rooms and Maternity Operation Theatres. A conspicuously named scheme was introduced with the name ASPIRE (A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship)

S for Striking

The fair use of acronyms has been effectively employed to surgically target political opponents. This started when he called out the Congress Party by calling them RSVP (Rahul, Sonia, Vadra, Priyanka) questioning their model of governance. This trend extended to other National Political parties too. Taking this to an altogether different level, Modi called for SABKA (Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress party) destruction during the state assembly elections.

During the SCO summit in Krystian in 2019, PM took a dig at Pakistan by saying that the nations have to be against SCO-RATS (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure). Similarly, this has been used for acronyms like SCAM (Samajwadi Party, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati), AK-49 (Arvind Kejriwal and his 49 days) and ABCD (Adarsh, Bofors, Coal and Damaad).

P for Promoting

PM Modi’s ever-expanding list of acronyms is largely made up of those he uses for promoting his government’s upcoming schemes, projects, and programmes. Starting with AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), a renamed version of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission with a focus on establishing infrastructure that could ensure adequate robust sewage networks and water supply for urban transformation. NARI (Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations) was an awareness programme to promote family farming linking agriculture to nutrition. The next example is of a scheme called HRIDAY (Heritage Development and Augmentation Yojana) which was a plan of bringing together urban planning, economic growth and heritage conservation. A lot of the schemes and projects that the government has started from 2014 are names that most Indians relate with, giving. Other examples include BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), JAM (Jan Dhan- Aadhar Mobile), PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation), PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive) and many more.

I for Inclusion

India is a diverse nation with various groups speaking different languages. To make everyone feel significant, Modi coined EPI (Every Person is Important). Replacing VIP, this term was first used in an episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2017, telling 130 crore Indians that they are important. MANAS (Maulana Azad National Academy for Skills) was started in 2014 to train people from minority communities to generate employment. When questioned about his government’s interest in establishing a Hindu Raj, he responded by saying that his government believes in P2G2 (Pro People, Good Governance). The acronym game continued while interacting with farmers as well. While addressing a rally in Karnataka, PM called farmers his TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) priority.

R for Relating

The use of such acronyms and phrases has also permeated international relations and foreign policies since 2014, strategically intended to establish close ties with a number of countries. The PM launched the HIT (Highways, Informationways, and Transmission Ways) project in 2014 to boost India-Nepal links and even promised a one-billion-dollar credit line for the Himalayan country. The next year, he devised B2B (Bharath to Bhutan) to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Similarly, he coined the terms INCH-MILES (India-China Towards a Millennium of Exceptional Synergy) and HEALTH (Healthcare Cooperation, Economic Cooperation, Alternative Energy Literature & Culture, Terrorism Free Society, and Humanitarian Cooperation during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) to keep India as a strategic interest for many nations.

E for Encouraging

Lastly, the administration has strived to establish an emotional connection with the population and motivate them to work for the betterment of the country. In 2014, the PM made a direct appeal to prioritise FDI (First Develop India), and subsequently focus on attracting Foreign Direct Investment. To encourage tech start-ups, SETU (Self Employment and Talent Utilisation) was launched and PM Modi reinforced the idea of IT (Indian Talent, Information Tech, India Tomorrow) repeatedly, with the aim of encouraging the youth on the scope of information technology in India.

These acronyms were effective at capturing the public and media attention, it remains to be seen how effective or impactful have they been on the citizens, particularly those that form the clientele of specific public services. Does it transform to a more informed citizenry and thereby more consumers of government schemes and services? More importantly, from a political perspective, do such acronyms and phrases sustain in the memories of the public and can be seemingly recollected by the PM and his party members. One can say that when the PM wishes to emphasise a new topic, he returns to his comfort zone of acronyms. It’s become a safe bet for him for now. However, the overuse of acronyms can lead to a detraction from the severity of some topics.

Furthermore, with the current generation’s memory lasting barely longer than a goldfish, one cannot expect them to recall these words for long. With the 2024 elections in a little more than 2 years, it will be interesting to observe how the ruling party will reflect on such terminologies or will the PM’s communication team change direction in its outreach.

Mahek Nankani is an Assistant Programme Manager at The Takshashila Institution and Dr Aroon P. Manoharan is an Associate Professor in the Institute for Public Service (IPS), Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University. They tweet at @maheknankani and @AroonManoharan respectively. The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not represent the stand of this publication.

