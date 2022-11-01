Imran Khan vs Pakistani Military: A Targeted Killing Plot, a Dead Journalist, and Disquieting American Silence

The murder of Arshad Sharif, a senior Pakistani journalist in Kenya, at the hands of state police has once again exposed the kind of deep nexus that exists between Pakistan’s ruling elite and elements such as Kenyan death squads that are willing to eliminate anyone at a price. Arshad Sharif, an investigative journalist, writer and anchor with the ARY network in Pakistan, had fled to Kenya this August after a sedition case was filed against him for criticising the country’s powerful military. He was also facing a threat to his life leading PTI chief Imran Khan to ask him to leave the country.

Sharif was shot dead while he was travelling in a car with his Kenyan host in a case of mistaken identity as claimed by the Kenyan Police. In their version, the police said that they had erected a barrier while looking for a stolen motor vehicle that bore a similar licence plate as Sharif’s vehicle but the crossing of the barrier by his vehicle led them to fire shots. Since then the Kenyan authorities have changed their statements multiple times, with at one point also alleging that Sharif was killed in a crossfire. This has led analysts world over to call it a case of a targeted killing.

Advertisement

This theory gets further credence with the claims of Brian Obuya, a Kenyan investigative journalist who has revealed that the fatal shot that finally took Sharif’s life was a precision shot fired through the rear mirror of the car. There were total 9 shots fired with a shoot to kill motive that no way seems like a vehicle chase by the police over a regular offence. The flip-flop versions being put by Kenyan authorities have proven without doubt that it wasn’t just a case of mistaken identity. It is very much a case of planned elimination but who wanted him gone? Who benefits from Arshad Sharif’s murder?

Arshad Sharif was working on a documentary, “Behind Closed Doors", which threatened to reveal the corrupt ways of Pakistan’s ruling military and political elite. According to reports, his documentary was also exploring the link between ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. His murder has started a high-voltage political drama in Pakistan with a very unprecedented joint press conference held by ISI chief and Director-General of ISPR on October 27. The Presser seemed to be a massive damage control exercise by the Pakistani military after the grand failure of their Project Imran. Imran, who once used to be a military protégé, has proven to be its biggest headache in recent times. Just like Imran, Arshad Sharif was also a military asset once but turned out to be a liability after Imran’s fallout with the military. Since his ouster, Imran has used every opportunity to target the military, with his supporters including Sharif hinting at infighting within the top brass.

Advertisement

According to Imran, it is the military that’s behind the assassination of Arshad Sharif after forcing him to flee from Dubai where he had originally sought refuge after leaving Pakistan. Using the presser on Sharif’s murder as an alibi, Army has also left no stone unturned in exposing Imran as a power-hungry leader ready to compromise with the military to get the top job back. It didn’t stop at just that but also reversed the blame of Sharif’s assassination by shifting it on Imran, his party and Sharif’s employer, the ARY network instead.

Advertisement

Still it is very difficult to believe that the Pakistani deep state had no role to play in Arshad Sharif’s targeted killing. It is true that ARY network had to severe ties with Sharif after the channel was forced to go off-air for a month. Interestingly, the Pakistani military has also made a resolution to stick to its constitutional role alone at the presser by going completely apolitical for the next many years. This is unpalatable knowing that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was forced to apologise recently for suggesting that it is the Pakistani Army that really calls the shots in the country.

Advertisement

Targeted killings on foreign shores at the behest of Pakistani deep state is also nothing new. In 2020 a Baloch activist, Karima Baloch was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Canada that many believe was handiwork of ISI. Similarly, Sajid Mir, an ISI-backed terrorist plotted murder of Lars Vilks, a Swedish artist through a car crash over blasphemy.

Advertisement

This has eerie similarities to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018. Initially the Saudi Arabian authorities kept denying of any role in this but due to a strong international backlash, they finally accepted that it was a premeditated murder. American intelligence agency CIA had concluded that it was an assassination ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman but US didn’t sanction him along with 17 other Saudis as a punitive measure.

A similar proactive stand by the US as displayed in the case of Khashoggi has been missing in Arshad Sharif’s case. Spokesperson of the state department has demanded a thorough investigation from the Pakistani authorities, but this time the United States hasn’t blamed Pakistan as outrightly as it did with Saudi Arabia. Supporters of Imran Khan are calling it tacit support by the US to the present regime even as Imran Khan is continuously leading the charge of regime change in Pakistan against the US. The entire Sharif episode has once more highlighted the asymmetrical Civil-Military relations in Pakistan with civilian leaders like Khan willing to be the military’s puppet for power and its arch nemesis when ousted from the same.

The author is a PhD in International Relations from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. Her research focuses on the political economy of South Asia and regional integration. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinions here