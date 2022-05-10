India, China Should Take Path of Coexistence, Cooperation, Competition Post Ukraine War

Theoretical Construct of Competition-Conflict Security Continuum

Competition created politics: Even before Man discovered fire, he was competing over food, shelter, and mates. It led to conflict/warfare between individuals, groups and nations. Unsurprisingly, the world is engaging 24X7 in the 4Cs (cooperation, competition, confrontation and conflict). In cooperation, policymakers can leverage national elements of power to engage openly or selectively (transactional for specific objectives), maintain, and advance. Open-ended cooperation sustains relationships and secures bilateral advantages without significant resource outlays. Competition and confrontation are generally overlapping, and confrontation remains below armed conflict (grey zone/hybrid).

Confrontation provides three possible options; a nation can seek to improve the overall strategic position by employing all measures short of what may lead to armed conflict; with minimized risk, it can attempt to counter competitors’ actions to maintain a strategic position and prevent competitor gains; or, within policy or resource constraints, it can contest “with prudent means" against the adversary.

The final level of the continuum is armed conflict. In an armed conflict, the potential options include working to defeat an adversary by imposing desired strategic objectives, deny and frustrate an adversary’s strategic objectives, or degrade the adversary’s ability and will. This 4Cs continuum is age old. What is fairly new and being very effectively implemented by many nations is the use of multiple-domains, especially the non-kinetic, cognitive and non-cognitive ones to achieve objectives before the adversaries red lines are crossed, or below the conflict threshold of an adversary nation. This is exactly what China (with collusive Pakistan) is increasingly doing since the last few decades: waging a hybrid war against India to achieve their national objectives including territorial ambitions.

Current Ongoing Geo-Strategic Events: Ukraine and LAC

Hybrid and grey zone operations have proved so effective that it is increasingly becoming the norm globally. Combined with niche and disruptive technologies, domains of information and psychological operations, perception management and legal warfare, which can be accessed by poorer nations and even groups and individuals the world has indeed become a place of ‘persistent engagement’ which are not necessarily cooperative in nature. The Ukraine war and Ladakh confrontation are two major geo-political events, which have engaged India and the world, and can engulf us without a warning in a rapidly escalatory scenario.

The Ladakh Border Standoff

This is a modern-day derivative of the concept that combines different elements of the conflict spectrum but gives importance to political, economic diplomatic, legal, ideological and information warfare (non-kinetic domains), with lesser focus and application initially of kinetic warfare among the many other domains. Economic and information domains remain the core element around which all others pivot. It involves moving purposefully pursuing political objectives through carefully designed operations, cautiously but surely towards the objectives rather than seeking decisive results rapidly. It usually aims at remaining below escalatory thresholds to avoid open hostilities but is not averse to the use of comprehensive national power to achieve the ends.

Military intimidation, applied around the threshold grey zone often forms a part of such strategy. Extreme rhetoric, demands from the country’s legislature and employment of diplomacy to project international linkages of advantage (currently Moscow-Beijing-Ukraine-The ‘West are tabling UN and global multi-lateral organisations). This is brinkmanship at its best, and if war does not break out, perhaps a fine example of ‘winning without fighting’ (a few tactical skirmishes/intimidations like Doklam and Galwan: some intentioned and some unplanned, add substance to the narrative).

A similar situation has been created and manifested along India’s Northern borders since early 2000s; attempted salami slicing by the Chinese PLA by activation of friction points, military intimidation as happening currently, high-intensity propaganda with wolf-warrior diplomacy, and continuous nuances of psychological warfare. Fifteen rounds of high-level military talks (22 Special Representative level talks) with limited results of pull back have taken place, and now the PLA is improving infrastructure, and even developing border villages for legitimacy and quicker response. This has been China’s larger game plan of attempting hybrid coercion to keep the northern borders in focus of Indian strategic thinking; preventing refocus on the Indo-Pacific and the maritime domain, thereby causing an adverse impact on the rising strategic confidence of India; it’s a different matter that under a stable strong government and a rising India, the narrative may have backfired and galvanised the lumbering elephant. We must also note that China follows the ‘3 Wars strategy’: the doctrine of employing cyber, legal and media domains alongside optimal military intimidation while maintaining a strong deterrence.

Some experts feel that by revoking Article 370, the Narendra Modi government removed the special status granted to J&K and bifurcated it into two Union Territories in August 2019. UT of Ladakh’s map includes the Aksai Chin area that is under the Chinese control since 1962 war and the Shaksgam Valley that Pakistan ceded to China in 1963. China equated this cartographic change akin to losing Aksai Chin that, in turn, ‘would jeopardize the stability of China’s entire western frontier’. This narrative is, however, false as China was always aware of India’s stand and has kept the border issue alive purely for political bargaining. India has strongly maintained that the LAC crisis would have a bearing on broader ties while the Chinese offer a starkly different message, calling on both sides to “place the border issue in an appropriate position ".

Pakistan’s Relentless Grey Zone Warfare against India

Collusive Pakistan (some would say ‘client’ state) is happy to add fuel to the fire, with the ‘All domain’ support of China (CPEC has added a new dimension including presence of Chinese people and security personnel in Pakistan and PoK). Pakistan has undoubtedly been waging a hybrid war against India since at least 1977 when the Zia Doctrine came into play, with the belief that India could only be tackled through the asymmetric route with extreme hybridity adopted into a tailor-made campaign. Tackling J&K is only a part of the strategy that spread deep and wide across India. The Zia Doctrine and its further refinements aim at exploiting potential chasms in Indian society — religious, ideological, linguistic, caste and even ethnic. At its core lies the ideology of changing the way people follow their faith, and attacking India’s core strength of secularism.

Hybrid warfare has no exact boundaries and to Pakistan includes insurgency and terrorism. The centre of gravity of the hybrid campaign is the information and psychological warfare blitz (IW and PSYOPS) directly and through proxies. Many countries today including some from the West have tailored specific organisations [Pakistan (ISI), Israel (Mossad), China (MSS), Russia (KGB), India (R&AW) as per Pakistan] for this potent and effective domain which has the capabilities to cause kinetic action and physical damage (riots, terrorism and lone wolf acts, logistical and economic paralysis). The ‘weaponisation of social media (SM)’ is increasingly taking centre stage for information and disinformation; Kargil, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Kashmir and East Ladakh, and Ukraine are vivid reminders of the power of SM. With multi-lateralism and advent of current multi-domain hybrid war, relations between nations specially between nuclear states such as India, China and Pakistan is not dyadic anymore.

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022

Russia, a master of deception and disinformation, has also been creating a similar scenario since 2000 by carrying out confrontationist activities to its East in the Donetsk and Luhansk region, and occupying Crimea in 2014. However, Putin surprised and paralysed the world specially USA, that leads NATO, by actually invading Ukraine. World opinion though divided, does agree that the main causative factor is the relentless Eastern drive of NATO and the West reaching Russia’s underbelly and stated red lines.

India’s Play of Strategic Autonomy and Hedging

India shared a historic and time-tested ‘quasi-alliance’ with the Soviet Union/Russia, but with the current Russia-China strategic convergence, India’s bilateral relationship is being reduced to defence cooperation and limited-scale economic relations. Fortunately, India’s deterioration in relations with China coincided with rupture in the US engagement with China. India has been compelled to enter into several foundational security agreements with the USA, in addition to joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD).

To address the security dilemma that it currently faces, India while retaining its strategic autonomy is countering China through hedging. India is playing her cards very astutely and strategically, supports a multipolar world and Asia paradigm rather than a zero-sum alliance system to play a leading role in international fora. The core of India’s ‘Act East’ policy (robustly pursued now) which enhances her role among ASEAN countries is by supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and aligning its security, defence and trade domains to counterbalance China (PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar have publicly stated that ‘a multi-polar Asia is one of its essential constituents’).

However, the bottom-line is that India despite any security alliances or agreements she enters into, will have to deal with both China and Pakistan on her own, as other powers have no direct bearing on this confrontationist triangular relationship. Ukraine has once and for all dictated that total long-drawn wars are possible, and space for conventional operations exist even between NWS (nuclear weapon states). This does impose a certain pragmatism and sensibility to India’s strategic conduct.

Points to Ponder on India-China Conflict Management

1. Differentiating between intended, unintended or miscalculations along the LAC. India must optimise for the long haul along the LAC for ‘armed coexistence’. The move back to ‘Peace and Tranquillity Agreements’ must be pursued simultaneously.

2. Should we encourage buffer zones and their implications?

3. Electronic monitoring vs physical verification of territorial integrity agree on de-conflicted patrol schedules.

4. Should we institutionalise different mechanisms for areas of infrastructure parity VS areas of asymmetry?

5. Should we create clear red lines vs ambiguous thresholds for the LAC?

6. India must study, and be proactive against the new Chinese ‘Land Border Laws’ promulgated effective from January 1, 2022. To elaborate, the new law mandates China’s borders as “sacred and inviolable" and give PLA the responsibility to protect these borders. Mandates construction of boundary markers, prohibits any party from indulging in any activity or construct permanent structures without authorisation in the border area which would endanger China’s national security. It mandates citizens to act proactively to maintain border security. MEA has issued a formal response coming out unequivocally against the law, and reiterating that existing agreements stand including those relating to Pakistan (Shaksgam Valley).

7. Primacy of information operations is established. ‘Influence operations’ using Tibet, Taiwan, own historical LAC claim lines (our arguments apart from historical clarity must be substantiated repeatedly), and most importantly lessons for any aggressor gained from the ongoing Ukraine war, in case China along with Pakistan is contemplating any adventurism.

8. Non-kinetic domains of cyber, space and EM dimensions need special and national focus. We must create more expertise in ‘international law’.

9. Public trust on China shattered coupled with unequal trade partnership. Needs rectification as a step forward.

Conclusion

No immediate solution appears in sight due to different geo-political, historical, ideological and nationalistic considerations and aspirations further exacerbated by rise in CNP, contiguous location, and competing for the same strategic space specially in the Indo-Pacific. China’s hegemonic and shifting boundary stance, India’s polity bound by the constitution and historical legacy of J&K seem to indicate that lasting peace by resolving the dispute appears to be a mirage for the immediate and medium-term future.

Mutual trust will have to be built brick by brick, beginning with the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. China must accept that trust cannot be restored by decoupling the boundary question from the larger bilateral relationship. As a superpower, China must make the first move towards facilitating rapprochement with India. Chinese strategic community needs to re-evaluate its approach to India (rising confident India with global status), given the new realities post Ukraine. The two countries are standing at the crossroads, and this might be the final chance to take the path to coexistence, cooperation and competition.

Lt Gen PR Kumar (Retd) served in the Indian Army for 39 years. He was the DG Army Aviation before superannuating from the appointment of Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) in 2015-end. He writes on international and regional geo-political, security and strategic issues. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication

