Kashmir Bloodbath: Our Silence is Their Licence to Kill

The recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir are not surprising because it is not the first time terrorists are killing unarmed civilians and it won’t be the last. The game plan of terrorists is not to reverse and repeat 1990s but to shake and break Kashmir into parts. Terrorists are now targeting non-local civilians, including street vendors, carpenters and even dhaba-wallas, because they feel killing a Kashmiri Muslim will not have an impact. First, because of the state-turned-UT’s appeasement policy towards the majority Muslim population; second, because less noise is made by national media houses over such killings.

Killing of a local Kashmiri nationalist Muslim, however, should elicit the same response as the murder of non-local minority. Every drop of blood is precious.

Advertisement

The bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir started in 1989 with the killings of both nationalist Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits, with the latter becoming the worst sufferers of Jihad—from abduction to killings, rape and exodus. The virus of Jihad didn’t stop here. It started consuming the Kashmiri Muslims too, who were once hand-in-glove with the Jihadis when Kashmiri Pandits were asked to leave the Valley few decades ago.

ALSO READ | The Kashmir Of My Ancestors Has Blood in Its Soil; Peace is a Farfetched Dream

This virus was introduced by none other than Pakistan to grab Kashmir and use it for terror activities in order to avenge their loss in Bangladesh in 1971. A part of this land is already under the occupation of Pakistan and China and sadly no one is talking about it. No prizes for guessing where most of the Pakistani terror camps are located—in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Our land, which is under the occupation of Pakistan, is being used against us and we are still not speaking up!

Our Silence is Their Licence to Kill

Selective condemnation is at its peak. There is a social sanctity to these killings, by labeling them as fabrications of Indian agencies. This silence-induced social sanctity and rampant vulture journalism stop us from calling a spade a spade—a terrorist a terrorist. Are we as a society suffering from a Bonnie and Clyde Syndrome? What makes us sympathise with gun-wielding drug addicts who rebel against law and order? Why do we offer excuses for their misdoings or provide them shelter in our homes? Or, offer them ideological acceptance on social media platforms and news channels?

Advertisement

We won’t speak up till the virus consumes one among us. The conflict beneficiaries and conflict tycoons are aware that Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat don’t exist anymore in the Valley, and they are now coming for us. Some of us still believe that the good things are always done by Pakistan and the bad things by India, to the point that we don’t even hesitate to safeguard those who murder our own people in the name of Jihad and we conveniently place the blame of every misdeed on the shoulders of India. How much more blood do we want to spill?

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Two Reasons Why Terrorists are Targeting Minorities in Kashmir Now

The killings of two golgappe walas have shocked me to the core. Before they were gunned down, these two poor street vendors must be thinking that had earned just Rs 100 that day, whether or not they would be able to provide food for their kids, or how much salt, turmeric powder should they add to their golgappas to make them more flavourful so that they can sell more the next day. The cries of their children must haunt us—and these will become a curse on our land.

Advertisement

After the recent killings of seven non-Muslim civilians in Kashmir, teams have been sent to combat insurgency and nab the terrorists who killed them. But a terrorist is not just someone who wields the gun; a terrorist is also someone who endorses it. Killing terrorists is not a big deal but killing terrorism is. This is not the same Jihad which we saw in 1990s; it has been renovated and modified with the passage of time. Now, the responsibility lies on the shoulders of those at the helm of affairs to combat terrorists as well as those who are in the business of terror.

Advertisement

One cannot blame the Indian government completely when people themselves shield terrorists and their supporters. Terrorism existed in Punjab and Assam as well but people in these states collectively rose against terror organizations and eliminated terrorism from the roots. It is about time Kashmiris learn to differentiate between the compassionate, spiritual Islam and the radical, intolerant Islam. They must choose sides wisely.

>The author is a lawyer, activist and President of All JK Youth Society. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.