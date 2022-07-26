Long Covid Among Kids: Numbers May Not Be Too High, But It’s a Big Risk to Ignore Its Threats

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, it has been clear that children are less severely affected by Sars-CoV-2 than adults. Coronavirus infections in children usually do not cause symptoms, or the symptoms are mild. Nevertheless, many children infected with the omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, show health effects, even months after the virus was first detected. Recent studies have shown that long Covid is prevalent in children infected with Sars-CoV-2. India started its vaccination campaign for kids above 12 in January 2022, but we need to drastically increase this coverage to protect children from long Covid.

Long Covid

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) defines long Covid as when infected people “experience long-term effects from their infection". It is frequently observed in people who have suffered from severe Covid-19 infection. However, people with mild symptoms may also suffer from long Covid. Evidence suggests non-vaccinated people could also be more susceptible to long Covid compared with vaccinated ones.

Typically, symptoms of long Covid appear four weeks after the initial infection. However, the condition cannot be diagnosed with a test. Hence, it becomes challenging for healthcare providers to identify the symptoms caused by long Covid.

Symptoms

It was first believed that “long Covid" was characterised by fatigue, pains in muscles and joints, headaches, insomnia, trouble breathing and a pounding heart. CDC also lists symptoms such as pins-and-needles feeling, anxiety, depression, change in smell and/or taste, and changes in the menstrual cycle as some symptoms.

Additionally, there have also been reports of symptoms such as dizziness, hallucinations, nausea and pain in the testicles. Many studies on long Covid have been done on adults and not children.

Findings from the Studies

One of the first studies of long Covid in children showed that its effect could last for over 120 days in more than 50 percent of children between the ages of 6 and 16. At least 42.6 percent of the participants reported symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, insomnia, headaches, palpitations, and respiratory issues hindering their daily functioning.

In June 2022, Lancet Child and Adolescent Health published data on long Covid symptoms from a study conducted in Denmark on 10,997 Covid-19 infected and 33,016 uninfected children aged 0 to 14 years of age. Long-lasting symptoms such as mood swings, rashes, headaches, etc, were more prevalent in SARS-CoV-2-infected children than in control children. Children aged 0 to 3 years old who were Covid infected often experienced mood swings, stomach aches and rashes. Mood swings, rashes and trouble concentrating and remembering were the common symptoms in kids ages 4 to 11. In addition, kids aged 12 to 14 who were infected with Covid-19 also complained of fatigue.

Another study showed that the prevalence of long Covid among kids was 25.24 percent. Some of the most common symptoms of long Covid in kids were mood swings, fatigue and sleep disorders. Kids who had suffered from the Covid-19 virus also showed a higher risk of shortness of breath, loss of smell, loss of sense of taste and fever compared to kids who weren’t infected by the virus.

Such studies on children infected with the Covid-19 virus are still too few, and children were less susceptible to earlier variants of Covid. Research has shown that the reduced susceptibility is mainly because children “do not have as many ACE2 receptors" as adults. ACE2 receptors are the main entry point for the virus. But, the advent of the omicron variant, which is more contagious than the earlier versions of Covid-19, has caused a greater percentage of kids to be infected. One of the possible reasons could be the Omicron variant’s “ability to evade immune response". Another reason could also be this omicron prefers the airway passages above the lungs and can cause obstruction in these pathways.

In order to make conclusive judgements, more research is required on the long-term Covid-19 symptoms in both immunised and unimmunised children. Also, one of the drawbacks of these studies is that the definition and term of long Covid are still evolving and could have certain biases in reporting. However, from these preliminary studies, we need to understand how long Covid affects children and give this due importance.

What Can We Do?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Government of India, put out a comprehensive set of guidelines for doctors on managing post-Covid sequelae. However, India doesn’t have any studies on long Covid in children; hence, it is not possible to know the numbers for long Covid in kids in India. Given this uncertainty, India can still continue to prevent long Covid in kids by mandating masks and social distancing in schools. Studies conducted on adults show that vaccinated people are at a lower risk of developing long Covid. This could potentially also hold true for kids. But since there are no comparative studies performed between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, it is hard to draw this conclusion.

India embarked on a vaccination drive for children on January 3, 2022. As of 12 July 2022, 49 million children between 15 and 18 years old and 25 million children between 12 and 14 years old have been administered two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. These numbers need to be raised as soon as possible, and vaccination for kids below 12 years of age should also be seriously considered after proper scientific data on the safety and efficacy is available. All of these can help us prevent the prevalence of long Covid-19 in kids.

Conclusions

Despite the fact that the number of studies on the long-term effects of Covid-19 on children is low, this should not be ignored and should be given importance. So far, our focus during this pandemic has been on safeguarding the health of the elderly and preventing fatalities. However, we must now turn our attention to the imprint the virus leaves on children.

The best way to deal with long Covid is prevention. The next best way is finding out ways to help people with long Covid. Doing research and analysing data is an important step in this direction. It is also prudent to open long Covid clinics in healthcare facilities to help people dealing with this silent pandemic.

Priyal D’almeida is a Research Analyst at The Takshashila Institution, Bangalore. She has an M.Sc in Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine from Manipal University. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

