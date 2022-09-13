Making Sense of The Row over Gujarat Govt's Remission of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case

Like many of my countrymen, my first introduction to the idea of terms like parole/remission/premature release/furlough was through Bollywood potboilers, where almost in poetic justice, a corrupt system almost hangs an innocent person to death, when the magnanimous President of the country appears like an angel and rescues him. The role of the judiciary or executive in the justice delivery system and related intricacies are of course beyond apprehension to large sections of society. In our innocent ignorance, we don’t know the difference between acquittal and all those words: parole/remission/premature release/furlough. One thing we all understand right is that there is humanitarian or equitable justice in all those stories.

The power to declare war and make peace along with to adjudicate disputes and grant mercy to offenders are the hallmarks of sovereignty. The philosophy attached to such pardon power is that it has to be acted on for grace of humanity and embodies civility of a state. Any country bereft of such power of clemency would be imperfect and would be lacking in political morality. During Mughal rule also such powers of mercy were exercised and even in early years of Company Raj, power of mercy remained limited to the prerogative powers of the British King-Emperor.

Procedurally, after the award of the death sentence by a sessions (trial) court, as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) the sentence is confirmed by a high court to make it final. Once confirmed, the convict can opt for appealing to the Supreme Court. In the event the convicted prisoner fails to appeal to the Supreme Court, or the court upholds the death sentence, he has the option of submitting a ‘mercy petition’ to the President of India and the governor of the state where he was sentenced to death, seeking reduction of the punishment from the death sentence to one of imprisonment for life or a complete ‘free pardon’.

Once the judgement is signed and pronounced, the execution of the sentence passes into the hands of the executive and is governed by different provisions of law. There is no surety that the sentence awarded to the convict after painstaking and anxious deliberation would be carried out in actuality. Dealing with such ambiguity, the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the matter of Swamy Shraddananda vs the State of Karnataka (2008) 13 SCS 767 has held, “ The answer lies in breaking this standardization that, in practice, renders the sentence of life imprisonment equal to imprisonment for a period of no more than 14 years; in making it clear that the sentence of life imprisonment when awarded as a substitute for death penalty would be carried out strictly as directed by court. The sentence of imprisonment for life ( till its full natural span) given to a convict as a substitute for the death sentence must be viewed differently and segregated from the ordinary life imprisonment given as the sentence of first choice."

It was also observed by the SC that as the court could not direct the appropriate government for granting remission to a convicted prisoner, it was not open to the court to direct the appropriate government not to consider the case of a convict for grant of remission in a sentence.

In 2012, the then President of India, Pratibha Patil, had on the Centre’s recommendations commuted the death sentences of 35 convicts, which included seven rapists. This was significant as the country already was facing some gruesome rape cases, and not to forget the horrendous Nirbhaya case which followed in Delhi the same year afterwards that shook the nation in shame. It is to be kept in mind that the President in the exercise of powers under Article 72 of the Constitution relating to the power to grant clemency is not supposed to act on her own judgement but is mandated to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the government, which is binding.

Back in January 2014, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to President Pranab Mukherjee, seeking mercy for Khalistan Liberation Force terrorist Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar. Bhullar had earlier filed a mercy petition before the President on January 14, 2003, but it was rejected after a lapse of over eight years. He was convicted and awarded the death penalty for triggering the 1993 New Delhi bomb blasts. The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s stance was viewed by many as a bid to appease the Sikhs ahead of the general elections rather than being influenced by any humanitarian appeal.

Examining an eight-year delay in deciding the mercy plea of Bhullar, a bench of Justices GS Singhvi and SJ Mukhopadhaya wanted to know from the Centre whether the delay in deciding the mercy plea allowed political parties and legislatures to pass resolution supporting leniency to convicts.

“There are several such cases of rape and murder similar to that of Dhananjoy Chatterjee. But he was executed, as except for his family members nobody came forward to support his clemency. He was sent to the other world. What criteria did we adopt?" This is how the bench of Justices Singhvi and Mukhopadhaya is reported to have observed, as if the bench was regretting the dismissal of a petition claiming clemency by another bench of the Supreme Court years back.

Dhananjoy was given the death sentence for the gruesome rape and murder of teenage girl Hetal Parekh at a Kolkata housing society on March 5, 1990, which was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in January 1994.

However, his execution was on hold as he had filed a series of litigation in the high court and the apex court, apart from filing two successive mercy petitions before the President between February 17 and August 3, 1994, and two before the West Bengal governor.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice RC Lahoti had said his plea for commutation of the death penalty and the stay of the execution was “devoid of merits" and the court’s power of judicial review of the Presidential order in such cases was “very very limited". “President’s power under Article 72 and that of the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution to deal with the clemency petitions is widest and the scope for their judicial review is very very limited, and therefore, it does not call for any interference," said the bench comprising Justices Ruma Pal, Arun Kumar, GP Mathur, and CK Thakkar.

This year itself, on May 18, the Supreme Court after thirty-one years of his arrest in connection with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, ordered the immediate release of life convict AG Perarivalan. The apex court bench headed by Justice LN Rao observed a delay on the part of the governor in deciding the convict’s plea for clemency, despite the state cabinet’s recommendation to pardon him. According to the bench, the governor should not have forwarded such a plea to the President as, constitutionally, the governor was the competent authority to take a decision on it with the aid and advice of the state cabinet.

In an ironic twist, Justice KT Thomas, who headed upholding the death sentence of Perarivalan, Murugan, Santham, and Nalini in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in May 1999, has now called for the release of all convicts; as I understand, he is doing it since 2017. He is believed to have asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi, wife of deceased Rajiv Gandhi, to show magnanimity and pardon all the convicts. In his opinion, it was absolutely right on the part of the SC to invoke Article 142 to release Perarivalan and once his capital punishment was reduced and made into life imprisonment, unless the Supreme Court passed an order saying he should continue in jail till death, then 14 years should have been the limit for deciding his remission.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a set of guidelines to the states and the union territories on the grant of special remission to prisoners to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. In the guidelines there is a long list of category of convicts who are being excluded from the grant of special remission which includes i) persons convicted with death sentence or where death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment or persons convicted for an offence for which punishment of death has been specified as one of the punishments, ii) persons convicted with sentence of life imprisonment, iii) Convicts involved in terrorist activities or persons convicted under - Terrorist and Disruptive (Prevention) Act, 1985, Prevention of Terrorist Act, 2002, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Explosives Act, 1908, National Security Act, 1982, Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, iv) persons convicted for dowry death, counterfeiting currency notes, offence of rape & human trafficking, offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, etc. and v) offences against the State (Chapter-VI of IPC) and any other law which the State governments or the Union Territory administrations consider appropriate to exclude would not qualify for the special remission.

However, on a plea filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revathy Laul and activist Roop Rekha Rani, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Gujarat government on the remission granted to 11 convicts. The bench headed by then CJI NV Ramana directed to make the convicts party as it wanted to see whether there was an application of mind in this case while granting remission, said the apex court. One Shri Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah filed a writ petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court seeking for pre­mature release under sections 433 and 433A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, stating that he had undergone more than 15 years and 4 months of custody. The petitioner first approached the High Court of Bombay by filing Criminal Writ Petition no. 305 of 2013, seeking pre­mature release, but his application came to be dismissed by the High Court of Bombay by order dated 5th August, 2013, on the premise that the crime was committed in the state of Gujarat and his trial came to be transferred in the peculiar circumstances, under the directions of this court by order dated 6th August, 2004, and once the trial stands concluded and the prisoner has been convicted, the appropriate prison would be the State of Gujarat. Thereafter, the convict filed his petition for pre­mature release under sections 433 and 433A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (hereinafter being referred to as the “CrPC") stating that he had undergone more than 15 years and 4 months of custody, but his petition filed in the High Court of Gujarat came to be dismissed taking note of Section 432(7) CrPC and placing reliance on the judgement of this Court in Union o India Vs. V Sriharan alias Murugan and Others on the premise that since the trial has been concluded in the State of Maharashtra, the application for pre­mature release has to be filed in the State of Maharashtra and not in the State of Gujarat.

People who are cornering both the central and Gujarat governments for having double standards are actually failing to distinguish between the Centre’s guidelines to the states and the union territories on the grant of special remission to prisoners to commemorate the 75th year of Independence and the release of 11 convicts. The Centre’s guideline was a special drive to celebrate the 75th year of the nation’s independence but that doesn’t take away the power of the executive under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and sections 432 and 433 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Moreover, the Gujarat government proceeded on the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court while disposing of the WP (Crl.) No. 135 of 2022 filed by convict Shri Radheshyam Bhagwandas Shah, directed the Gujarat government to consider the application of the petitioner for pre­mature release in terms of its policy dated 9th July, 1992, which is applicable on the date of conviction and may be decided within a period of two months. If any adverse order is passed, the petitioner is at liberty to seek remedy available to him under the law.

The writer is Advocate on Record, Supreme Court. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

