Merging Amar Jawan Jyoti with the Flame at National War Memorial Displays Spirit of Oneness

As per definition, a war memorial is a building, a monument, a statue or an edifice to celebrate a war or victory or to commemorate those who died or were injured in a war. Memorial also means something that keeps memories alive. A war memorial is a sacred place which must be respectful to the martyrs and the audience. It must be a place where the citizens do not mourn but celebrate the sacrifices of their heroes and draw inspiration to do their bit for the country.

The Britishers built a magnificent monument in the form of ‘India Gate’ formerly called the ‘All India War Memorial’ at probably the most prominent place in Lutyens’ Delhi, the power centre of the Union of India. India Gate was constructed to commemorate the sacrifices of 90,000 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the First World War and the Third Anglo-Afghan War as part of the British Indian Army. Only 13,300 names are inscribed on the walls of the India Gate. Ideally, names of all soldiers who lay down their lives for the country deserve to be inscribed on the walls of any war memorial, a deficiency which had been felt till the present National War Memorial was built.

Advertisement

It is interesting to note that unlike the First World War memorial (India Gate), there is no central war memorial dedicated to the Indian soldiers who were martyred in Second World War, though there are several Commonwealth cemeteries in places like Kohima, Imphal and even in Delhi Cantt where stones remembering the Second World War martyrs are located.

Till recently, in the absence of a National War Memorial, all dignitaries, Indian or foreign, paid homage to our martyrs at the India Gate. Till 2019, even the Prime Minister laid the wreath at the India Gate as part of the Republic Day ceremonies every year. Since construction of the India Gate after the First World War, only one change was made to this memorial in 1971. After the historic Indian victory over Pakistan which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971, then government constructed a black marble structure capped with a reversed rifle signifying ‘The Unknown Soldier’ as part of the India Gate Memorial. ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, the eternal flame, was constructed and lit as part of this addition which has been kept alive ever since, guarded by a Tri-Service ceremonial guard as a mark of respect. The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was inaugurated in 1972 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Demand for a National War Memorial was justifiably echoed by eminent citizens and veterans for many decades. Construction of a National War Memorial appeared in election manifestos of several political parties before every general election. Unfortunately, no government fulfilled the promise of constructing the National War Memorial till the current one accomplished this task. The National War Memorial close to the India Gate aesthetically merged with the existing architecture and was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on February 25, 2019 in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service Chiefs.

Advertisement

This National War Memorial hosts names of all post-Independence martyrs who fought in various conflicts including those who sacrificed themselves in counter-insurgency operations. Names of the martyrs are inscribed on the walls in a systematic manner and are updated periodically. It must be remembered that the Indian Army is forever involved in operations, including at the Siachen Glacier and several counter-insurgency operations. The website facilitates relatives/regimental colleagues of a martyr to locate the exact position on the wall where that martyr’s name is inscribed.

Advertisement

Another sensitive practice which the services have started is paying homage to one martyr every evening just before the retreat. Relatives of the martyr nominated for the day are invited and hosted by the respective service with all expenses including travel paid for by the government. They are extended all courtesies and hospitality by the armed forces. The relatives offer floral tributes at the stone of the martyr in the evening. This ceremony is extremely popular among the visitors who witness it in silence as a solemn occasion.

Advertisement

War memorial is not just a monument but also signifies the spirit of remembrance. While we have two structures, the India Gate and the National War memorial, the spirit of remembrance and paying homage is one. The Amar Jawan Jyoti and the related ceremonies signify that solemn spirit. It would be in the fitness of things that utmost respect and dignity is accorded to every martyr by displaying a cohesive spirit, in a graceful manner. Decision to merge the two flames, the one at India Gate and the National War Memorial, is the best way to exhibit a united spirit of remembrance because every soldier who laid down his/her life for the country irrespective of the period of conflict is a hero.

Advertisement

Military ceremonies in respect of the Amar Jawan Jyoti signify certain solemnity for the participants and the spectators. Maintaining Amar Jawan Jyoti flames at two locations may dilute the impact of the ceremonials and the spirit that form a part of this solemn ritual. It is best conducted at one place as a cohesive whole, thereby giving it the uniqueness and importance that it deserves. To be fair to our history of the last 50 years, a befitting plaque at the India Gate giving historical details of the Amar Jawan Jyoti from 1972 to date must be displayed and the area must be maintained as a sacred place. That would be the most befitting tribute to our martyrs who ‘Gave their Today for our Tomorrow’.

>The author was head of Army Service Corps. He is a distinguished fellow at United Service Institution of India and a motivational and leadership speaker. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.