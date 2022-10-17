Modi’s 20+ Years in Public Life: India Needs Trailblazers in Every Field to Strengthen PM’s Vision

Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 21 years in public life last year when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001, he was elected as the Prime Minister in 2014 and again re-elected in 2019. Recently, a book called Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery was launched, which was about PM Modi’s 20 years in public life. The book features write-ups by 22 eminent personalities from different fields like politics, medicine, economy, sports and acting. However, one of the most important contributions is that of home minister Amit Shah who has been associated with PM Modi for decades now. The book is divided into five sections with 21 chapters, which talk vastly about his vision and its implementation.

Narendra Modi is a man who doesn’t need an introduction because his commitment and service to the nation speak for itself. After he was elected as the Prime Minister in 2014, what we witnessed was not just a change in governance but also a systematic change. Initially, his detractors and opponents mocked at him and his policies because they thought he won’t be able to implement them but he proved them wrong and how.

The first section of the book talks about his schemes for the common welfare and his vision in that direction. The biggest step that he took was to ensure food security to 80 crore citizens of the country by extending the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana for three months.

The second section of the book is about the political and cultural impact, whereas the third section talks about financial development. The fourth section talks about governance while the fifth one is on India’s image on the global stage.

All the sections have a common link i.e., technology. PM Modi has been interested in technology for a very long time. While he was the CM, he tried resolving water issues through technology when he laid the foundation stone of BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics), which used satellite remote sensing technology and GIS mapping to tackle the issue.

His belief in technology helped India emerge as a digital leader by introducing UPI, an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

The Prime Minister launched Swachh Bharat Mission on Gandhi Jayanti in 2014 with a broomstick in his hands after he announced the scheme from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort on the Independence Day.

Under the mission, all villages, Gram Panchayats, Districts and States in India declared themselves open defecation-free by October 2, 2019 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by constructing over 100 million toilets in rural India. Himachal Pradesh alone has over 1,90,000 toilets built under this mission. This may seem like a small thing but it’s a big deal for the women of the family who had to defecate in open fields due to the lack of toilets, which was humiliating and unsafe at the same time. It’s a big achievement not just for the sake of cleanliness but also a matter of rural women’s respect and safety.

His advocating for equal rights for women became apparent through his actions when he launched schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana that enable women to become self-dependent. Himachal Pradesh is a state where 15% of the total population is only of females and these schemes found a lot of support in our state. I would also like to share that I travelled to Uttar Pradesh last year in October for a seminar related to Urban Development Ministers of different states where I got an opportunity to interact with media persons where the conversation revolved around the schemes launched by PM Modi. It was clear that the majority of the schemes were introduced by keeping every section of society in mind.

PM always says that, “daughters are precious" and this is not a mere slogan. He walked the talk when he spoke about the safety of our daughters in his speech during the Independence Day, 2014. A lot of work has been and is being done for women’s development and empowerment. The historical decision of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir helped enforce the laws, which were applicable in the rest of the country made for protecting the welfare and rights of women. PM Modi also made sure that the ‘Triple Talaq’ law is passed by both Houses of Parliament, which safeguards the rights of married Muslim women. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Andolan has ensured that the dropout rate from schools has dipped to 7% in 2021 while it was 20% in 2008 and 13% in 2018 respectively.

All these things may have sounded ordinary in the beginning to a lot of people but it has impacted the lives of many citizens from every strata of society. The last eight years saw monumental growth, which deserves our appreciation and applause too.

While he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he took the initiative of bringing in investments in the state by launching a global investors summit which is known as ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ at a time when the state was going through tough times.

In his tenure of eight years as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has efficiently fulfilled the responsibility of making the world realise that India is a superpower. Due to his relentless efforts, India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. In 2015, India was at the 142nd position in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index, while today it is at the 63rd position.

When the entire world was under the grip of Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi worked closely with experts and handled the situation efficiently. His dream of making India Atmanirbhar or self-reliant came into action when India was able to launch not one but two vaccines last year and was also able to fully vaccinate over 95 crore citizens.

PM Modi added another feather to his cap when he launched the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) – an organisation headquartered in New Delhi, which works closely with national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms and private sectors for promoting the resilience of new and existing infrastructure to deal with climate and disaster risks and ensure sustainable development.

PM’s efforts in redeveloping the Kutch region (while he was Gujarat’s CM) has become an example on an international level. On August 11, 1979, when there was Machchhu Dam failure, I found out many years later through an interview of RSS worker Jayanti Bhadesia that PM Modi helped in relief work as an RSS worker himself.

My association with the PM goes back to the 1990s when he was the state in-charge of party affairs. He was youthful and enthusiastic and took his responsibilities very seriously. Our party was in opposition at that time and he worked immensely hard in connecting with grass-root level party workers, and shared brilliant and smart strategies with us that helped us form a government for the first time in 1998.

He would encourage us to adopt new ideas and plans to expand our protests and campaigns against the ruling party. Since there were no social media at that time, he gave us ideas to spread our message among people in unique and innovative ways.

We were beyond elated and fortunate when he chose our state Himachal Pradesh to mark the 8th anniversary of his government this year in May.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Badminton player PV Sindhu writes in the book that earlier people had this “chalta hai" (let it be) attitude which gradually transformed after Narendra Modi became the PM into “badal sakta hai" (it can be changed). He is ushering our country into a new era of growth and development. Narendra Modi is an icon for the youth of the country. He also launched Khelo India mission, which is aimed at improving India’s sports culture at the grass-root level by organised identification of talent, structured sporting competitions and infrastructure development.

There was Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had once famously said we send 100 paisa from Delhi and by the time it reaches the beneficiary only 15 paisa remain. PM Modi was the only Prime Minister in the history of India who could actually tackle this problem efficiently by introducing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) which ensured that the money directly reaches the bank accounts. Not only that, he also introduced Jan Dhan Yojana so that everybody has a bank account in the first place. This shows how technology can be used for the welfare of the common man. This vision is a model which should be studied and emulated by developing countries.

To conclude, I would urge my fellow countrymen who share the same vision as our Prime Minister and are in fact keen on strengthening it and taking it further by becoming trailblazers in their respective fields and contributing towards nation building.

The author is Himachal Pradesh law minister and urban development minister. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

